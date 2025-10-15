Chhattisgarh Liquor Case: Chaitanya Baghel's Judicial Custody Extended Till Oct 29
The court's ruling aligns the remand periods of all accused in the case, including several politicians and businessmen, for a unified hearing on October 29. The court's decision to extend the remand was to ensure synchronised hearings for all accused, whose prior remand periods were set to expire on October 15.
The ongoing investigation continues to scrutinise the roles of various high-profile figures implicated in the scam.
As the case unfolds, it remains a focal point of public and political attention in Chhattisgarh, raising questions about accountability and governance.
The next hearing on October 29 will be critical in determining the future course of this high-stakes legal battle.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigations allege that Chaitanya Baghel played a central role in channelling Rs 1,000 crore of illicit proceeds from the scam.
Reports indicate he directly invested Rs 16.70 crore in companies and real estate deals.
The EOW had requested additional time to file a charge sheet on October 13, with the court granting an extension until October 15. However, the charge sheet remains pending, prompting the court to standardise remand periods for all accused.
The Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam, dubbed Chhattisgarh's largest financial scandal, traces back to changes in the state's excise policy under the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government (2019-2022).
The 2019 policy overhaul centralised government control over the purchase, distribution, and sale of liquor, allegedly enabling the supply of spurious liquor, cash transactions, and favouritism toward liquor mafias. These irregularities are said to have facilitated massive financial misappropriation.
