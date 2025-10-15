403
Cambodia Apprehends Three Chinese Over S. Korean Student Murder
(MENAFN) Cambodian authorities have apprehended three Chinese nationals accused of murder and online fraud connected to the kidnapping, torture, and death of a South Korean student caught in a scam operation. Police remain on the hunt for two additional suspects, according to media.
The prosecutor’s office confirmed that the trio faced charges after the discovery of 22-year-old Park Min-ho’s body in a pickup truck in Cambodia last August. An autopsy revealed that Park’s death resulted from a heart attack induced by severe torture.
This case has prompted urgent action from South Korea’s government. The presidential office announced Tuesday that it will send a joint task force to Cambodia to address crimes targeting South Koreans, especially amid a surge in job-related scams, a local news agency reported.
Following the incident, President Lee Jae Myung directed government ministries during a Cabinet meeting to deploy "all available resources" to ensure the safe return of South Koreans abducted in Cambodia through scam schemes.
South Korea’s Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Ji-na will lead the team departing Wednesday, accompanied by representatives from the National Police Agency (NPA) and the National Intelligence Service, presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said.
Park Sung-joo, head of the National Office of Investigation at the NPA, will collaborate with Cambodian officials to facilitate the repatriation of detained South Koreans and coordinate a joint investigation into Park Min-ho’s death.
Authorities plan to scrutinize those returning for any potential involvement in criminal activities once back on South Korean soil.
As of Tuesday, 63 South Koreans remain detained in Cambodia, Kim added, emphasizing the government’s commitment to repatriate all nationals, including those reluctant to leave.
The two countries will also cooperate closely to combat scam crimes.
President Lee stressed the importance of a swift, precise, and resolute response: "Related ministries should accelerate the establishment of a regular communication channel between the law enforcement authorities of the two countries through consultations with the Cambodian government," he said during the meeting.
