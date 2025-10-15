Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain Rebukes U.S. Tariff Threat, Warns of Its Impact on Americans


2025-10-15 08:30:39
(MENAFN) Spain issued a sharp rebuke Wednesday to U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed threat of tariffs, warning that such economic measures would ultimately hurt American consumers.

Speaking before parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz condemned the proposed tariffs, calling them a punitive measure that would backfire on the United States.

"Spain's trade balance with the US is in deficit, meaning these policies are going to hurt the Americans," Díaz said, according to public broadcaster RTVE. She emphasized that the "intended punishment" sought by Trump would be "very costly" for the U.S.

Her remarks followed comments by Trump, who once again criticized Spain over its defense spending levels, threatening trade penalties in response.

"I'm very unhappy with Spain. They're the only country that didn't raise their number up to 5%... so I'm not happy with Spain," Trump told reporters during a White House press briefing.

Díaz pushed back on Trump's approach, stating that Spain must protect its strategic industries, including oil and automotive sectors. She added: "In Spain, the Spanish are in charge; we are not their protectorate."

Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, speaking from China, reaffirmed Spain’s dedication to its NATO obligations, insisting the nation’s role in the alliance is critical.

"Spain is a reliable ally," Albares said, citing Spain’s strong presence on NATO’s Eastern European front as "fundamental" to the region’s stability. The country's commitment to Euro-Atlantic security, he noted, is "beyond any doubt."

Science Minister Diana Morant appeared to downplay the controversy, referencing Trump’s history of provocative statements. "Trump is regular in making certain statements," she said, but noted that "the other day with (Prime Minister Pedro) Sanchez, he was quite cordial."

The diplomatic flare-up adds new tension to transatlantic relations, as defense spending continues to be a flashpoint within NATO ahead of upcoming international summits.

