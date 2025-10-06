Italy Uncovers 42.8Mln Euro VAT Fraud In Luxury Car Trade
Rome: Italy's financial police have uncovered a cross-border value-added tax (VAT) fraud scheme worth 42.8 million euros (50.1 million US dollars) involving the sale of luxury vehicles across Europe, authorities said Monday.
The operation, launched on Oct. 1 in the central city of Prato, Tuscany, was coordinated by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) and carried out by the Guardia di Finanza (GdF).
Investigators uncovered a suspected criminal network accused of running a "carousel fraud," a complex system used to evade VAT on high-end car sales within the European Union (EU).
According to the EPPO, the group allegedly imported more than 1,700 luxury cars from Germany to Italy without paying VAT. They are accused of using a chain of shell companies and falsified invoices to conceal the transactions.
During the raids, Italian police executed at least 15 searches across several cities, seizing 40 luxury cars worth around 3 million euros, shares in eight companies, and 53 bank accounts holding a combined 1.29 million euros.
Authorities described the bust as part of a broader EU effort to crack down on sophisticated cross-border tax evasion schemes. (1 euro = 1.17 US dollar)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment