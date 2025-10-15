403
Opposition Leader Declares Victory in Cameroon’s Presidential Race
(MENAFN) Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a prominent opposition leader in Cameroon, has proclaimed himself the winner of the country’s presidential election held on October 12.
He called on the long-standing incumbent, Paul Biya, to acknowledge his loss.
Tchiroma’s announcement came on Tuesday, ahead of the official election results that the electoral commission, ELECAM, is slated to release by October 26.
In a video message shared on Facebook, he stated, “The people have chosen and this choice must be respected… We ask the regime in place to prove its greatness and to honor the truth of the ballot box.”
Earlier, authorities had cautioned that only the Constitutional Council has the authority to declare the victor, warning that any independent release of results would be considered “high treason.”
ELECAM reported that approximately eight million voters were registered for the election, with 13 candidates competing for the presidency.
At 92 years old, Biya is pursuing an eighth term after holding power for 43 years, making him one of the world’s oldest sitting leaders and Africa’s second longest-serving president, following Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema.
This election took place amid ongoing conflicts that have tarnished Biya’s tenure. In September, UN human rights chief Volker Turk highlighted “growing restrictions on civic and democratic space” prior to the vote.
He also noted that at least 53 opposition supporters were detained in August near the Constitutional Council in Yaounde during appeals against the electoral authority’s rulings, facing charges such as unlawful assembly, rebellion, and incitement to revolt.
