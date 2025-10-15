Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NOA Lithium Brines Inc Announces Participation In Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase In Toronto


2025-10-15 08:08:33
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - NOA Lithium Brines Inc (TSXV: NOAL) (FSE: N7N), the newest player in the world's most prolific lithium-producing district, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Gabriel Rubacha, CEO, will be presenting on November 5th at 11:40 AM Eastern Standard time.

For the latest agenda and to register for the conference visit:

We look forward to seeing you there.

