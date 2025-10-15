Turnium To Present At The Planet Microcap Showcase: TORONTO In Partnership With Microcapclub On Wednesday, October 22, 2025 & 1X1 Meetings On Thursday, October 23, 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48), a provider of secure, cost effective, uninterrupted and scalable global connectivity for businesses, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 8:30 AM (Local Time - EST) at the Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto. Doug Childress, CEO of Turnium will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 8:30 - 9:00 AM (Toronto, ON Local Time EST)

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 and book 1x1 investor meetings with Doug Childress (CEO) and Ralph Garcea (Chair) of Turnium, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto, ON.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact ... , visit or follow us on Twitter @turnium.