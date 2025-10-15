Bani Mustafa Honors Arab Woman Award Winner, Ideal Employees

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, honored activist Adla Tweisi on Wednesday for winning the fifth Arab Woman Award, granted by the Arab League in recognition of outstanding Arab women.According to a statement by the Ministry of Social Development, Bani Mustafa said this award is a "source of pride for every Jordanian, as it recognizes Jordanian women's achievements in various fields and in their various positions and their significant role in serving the community."The minister noted Tweisi's achievement highlights Jordanian women's milestones in the volunteer work and community development fields and contributes to empowering female leaders.For her part, Tweisi expressed her pride in this recognition, which serves as "an incentive and encouragement for her and all Jordanian women to continue their development efforts."Tweisi also expressed her appreciation for the Minister of Social Development's generous gesture.Separately, Bani Mustafa honored a number of the ministry employees, who won the 2025 Ideal Employee Award.The minister stated this honor recognizes the award winners' efforts and encourages them to continue to serve the ministry's target groups, which would "positively impact the quality of provided services."Bani Mustafa noted improvement in the level of services is a "direct" reflection of employee performance, which contributed to the ministry's reception of the "Seal of Excellence" from the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence for the Large Ministries sector in its ninth session, in recognition of the integrated efforts of all ministry staff.This award, she noted, serves as an incentive for the winners and all ministry employees, which will be awarded annually to deserving workers based on specific criteria.In turn, the award-winning employees Ata Allah Hawli, Ruba Zoubi, and Zakaria Hassan expressed their appreciation to the ministry's move, which is an incentive to continue improving performance and boosting level of services.