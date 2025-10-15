Sendturtle Introduces Esignatures: The Smartest Way To Securely Share, Track, And Sign Documents

MENAFN - GetNews)



"SendTurtle eSignature product"New feature allows seamless document signing, sharing, and analytics in one secure, frictionless workflow.

Arlington, VA - Oct 15, 2025 - SendTurtle, the fast, secure, and intelligent document sharing platform, today announced the launch of its latest feature: eSignatures. Available now to all Pro plan users, eSignatures enable professionals to share documents and collect signatures directly within SendTurtle, streamlining workflows and removing the need for external signing tools.

With the new feature, Pro users can add an eSignature request directly onto any PDF or Word document they share, simplifying the signing process for both senders and recipients. Combined with SendTurtle's existing AI analytics and privacy-first file transfer, this update makes SendTurtle an all-in-one solution for consultants, founders, and business owners who need to securely share, track, and finalize documents.

All SendTurtle Pro users will receive five eSignatures per month. The company aims to support growing businesses by being one of the only eSignature platforms to also provide purchasing of eSignatures in 5-, 25-, and 50-signature packs. This makes SendTurtle the most affordable and convenient document management solution in the market.

“Contracts, proposals, and agreements are the heartbeat of business growth, yet the signing process is often clunky and spread across too many tools,” said Ian Garrett, CEO & Co-Founder of SendTurtle.“With eSignatures built into SendTurtle, we're giving our users the power to share, track engagement, and close deals - all in one place. It's fast, secure, and removes friction from the client experience.”

The introduction of eSignatures reflects SendTurtle's mission to eliminate fragmented workflows and give professionals greater visibility and control over their document sharing. Unlike traditional eSignature platforms that require multiple logins or third-party integrations, SendTurtle keeps the process simple: send, sign, and analyze, all without leaving the app.

This feature marks the latest in a series of product enhancements as SendTurtle continues to expand its suite of Pro plan capabilities. By centralizing document sharing, signing, and engagement analytics in an affordable $15 per month plan, the company is positioning itself as the go-to platform for secure, intelligent business communication.

About SendTurtle

Launched in 2024, SendTurtle (by Phalanx) is a SaaS product that provides founders, business owners, and consultants with document sharing and analytics. After working with hundreds of startups and witnessing firsthand how founders struggle with scattered tools and zero visibility after hitting "send," the team built SendTurtle: a fast, secure, and smart way to share documents.

With built-in privacy, engagement insights, and AI-driven recommendations, SendTurtle makes sending high-stakes documents smarter, safer, and stress-free-for founders, consultants, and teams alike.

Learn more at sendturtle .