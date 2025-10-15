403
SANDISK Pcie Gen 5 Enterprise SSD Recognized As OCP Inspired By Open Compute Project
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, October 15, 2025 : Sandisk today announced its PCIe Gen5 SANDISK SN861 NVMe SSD has received OCP Inspired recognition from Open Compute Project (OCP), meeting the Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification and demonstrating product efficiency, impact, openness, scale and sustainability following OCP Foundation review. The SANDISK SN861 NVMe SSD is available on the OCP Marketplace.
As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications grow, high-performance solid-state drives (SSDs) optimized for the demands of AI workloads are a critical component for hyperscale, cloud and enterprise data centers. The SANDISK SN861 NVMe SSD features enterprise-class speeds, with performance, capacity and power efficiency ready to scale with enterprise infrastructure at every phase of the AI Data Cycle.
"Our enterprise SSDs are purpose-built for the storage needs our customers require in this AI era," said Khurram Ismail, Chief Product Officer for Sandisk. "OCP certification further underscores the readiness of the SANDISK SN861 NVMe SSD for mission critical, compute-intensive AI workloads, with industry-leading performance, capacity and power efficiency."
With capacities up to 16TB1, the SANDISK SN861 SSD is designed to support critical stages of the AI Data Cycle, such as model training, interface prompting, and inference engines. This high-speed, accelerated-computing solution, designed for ultra-low latency, delivers rapid response times that enhance user experiences and increase productivity while helping minimize delays in mission-critical tasks. In addition, the low power profile delivers higher IOPS/Watt, reducing overall TCO. The OCP Inspired recognition applies to the U.2 and E1.S form factors.
OCP is a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure. The OCP Marketplace showcases products from OCP members who manufacture, design, and provide services around OCP infrastructure.
"Efficiency, impact, openness, scale and sustainability are the pillars we require all OCP Inspired products to adhere to as part of our mission to foster an ecosystem developing new, open solutions for current and future markets," said Steve Helvie, VP of Emerging Markets, Open Compute Project. "The SANDISK SN861 NVMe SSD demonstrates exceptionally across all those pillars with its performance and enterprise-class readiness."
