403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jaro Education Strengthens Tier-II Presence To Nurture Talent And Build A Vikshit Bharat
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 15 October 2025: Jaro Education, one of India's leading players in executive and higher education, is expanding its reach across Tier-II cities with the opening of new counselling centres in Kolkata, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Indore.
This expansion marks a significant step in Jaro Education's mission to democratize access to quality education, mentorship, and career guidance, empowering learners beyond metropolitan regions and contributing to the vision of a Vikshit Bharat.
"Over the years, we've seen extraordinary potential emerging from Tier-II cities. These regions are not just expanding markets; they represent the next wave of India's talent," said Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education. "Through our deepened presence, we aim to guide learners toward programs that transform careers and enable them to actively contribute to a developed and skilled India."
Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder and Managing Director, Jaro Education, added, "Talent exists everywhere, opportunity must too. By strengthening our counselling network in cities like Kolkata, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Indore, we are investing in India's future workforce and nurturing talent that will help build a globally competitive and inclusive nation."
With established centres already in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Kochi, Jaro Education has witnessed firsthand the aspirations and potential of learners across India. The new counselling hubs will serve as local access points offering personalized mentorship, academic guidance, and industry-aligned career advisory, helping students and professionals make informed decisions for their growth.
As Tier-II cities emerge as centres of aspiration, entrepreneurship, and professional development, Jaro Education's local presence will bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, empowering learners to thrive in the evolving digital and skill-driven economy while contributing to India's broader development journey.
Through this strategic expansion, Jaro Education reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent, driving career transformation, and fostering inclusive growth, ensuring that learners from every corner of the country can achieve their potential and be part of a Vikshit Bharat.
About Jaro Education
Founded in 2009, Jaro Education is one of India's leading edtech companies, offering 230+ executive and higher education programs in collaboration with globally renowned institutions including MIT IDSS, Wharton Interactive, Rotman, IIMs, and IITs. Having impacted over 350,000 learners, Jaro continues to drive career transformation, lifelong learning, and innovation, empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to India's growth story.
This expansion marks a significant step in Jaro Education's mission to democratize access to quality education, mentorship, and career guidance, empowering learners beyond metropolitan regions and contributing to the vision of a Vikshit Bharat.
"Over the years, we've seen extraordinary potential emerging from Tier-II cities. These regions are not just expanding markets; they represent the next wave of India's talent," said Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education. "Through our deepened presence, we aim to guide learners toward programs that transform careers and enable them to actively contribute to a developed and skilled India."
Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder and Managing Director, Jaro Education, added, "Talent exists everywhere, opportunity must too. By strengthening our counselling network in cities like Kolkata, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Indore, we are investing in India's future workforce and nurturing talent that will help build a globally competitive and inclusive nation."
With established centres already in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Kochi, Jaro Education has witnessed firsthand the aspirations and potential of learners across India. The new counselling hubs will serve as local access points offering personalized mentorship, academic guidance, and industry-aligned career advisory, helping students and professionals make informed decisions for their growth.
As Tier-II cities emerge as centres of aspiration, entrepreneurship, and professional development, Jaro Education's local presence will bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, empowering learners to thrive in the evolving digital and skill-driven economy while contributing to India's broader development journey.
Through this strategic expansion, Jaro Education reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent, driving career transformation, and fostering inclusive growth, ensuring that learners from every corner of the country can achieve their potential and be part of a Vikshit Bharat.
About Jaro Education
Founded in 2009, Jaro Education is one of India's leading edtech companies, offering 230+ executive and higher education programs in collaboration with globally renowned institutions including MIT IDSS, Wharton Interactive, Rotman, IIMs, and IITs. Having impacted over 350,000 learners, Jaro continues to drive career transformation, lifelong learning, and innovation, empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to India's growth story.
Company :-Visage11 Advisors Pvt. Ltd.
User :- Amitabh Kumar
Email :[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment