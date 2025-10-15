Cell And Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Research Report 202-2035: Rising Prevalence Of Chronic And Genetic Disorders And Demand For Targeted Therapeutic Delivery Solutions Fuel Advances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cell and gene therapy drug delivery market plays a pivotal role in advancing precision medicine by ensuring the effective introduction of living cells and genetically modified genes into patients. This specialized delivery process, using tools like pre-filled syringes and infusion pumps, addresses challenges such as cell stability and immune rejection. Driven by rising chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, demand for these targeted therapies is growing. However, high costs in manufacturing and treatment pose accessibility challenges. Leading brands such as Novartis and Pfizer foster innovation in this field. Emerging trends like blood-based biomarker tests also enhance early detection of Alzheimer's disease, improving patient outcomes.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Therapy Types, Delivery Methods, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

One of the most significant emerging trends in the global cell and gene therapy drug delivery market is the advancement and widespread adoption of blood-based biomarker tests for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease. These tests offer a less invasive, cost-effective, and scalable alternative to traditional methods like cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis and positron emission tomography (PET) scans. Notably, blood-based tests such as Roche's Elecsys pTau217 have demonstrated diagnostic accuracy comparable to PET scans and CSF assays, marking a major milestone in clinical diagnostics. These tests enable earlier detection of Alzheimer's, often before significant cognitive decline occurs, providing critical opportunities for early intervention.

One of the key drivers of the cell and gene therapy drug delivery market is the increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders, particularly cancer, diabetes, and rare genetic diseases. As these conditions become more widespread, there is a growing demand for advanced therapies that can offer targeted and effective treatment options. Cell and gene therapies have emerged as transformative solutions, and their success relies heavily on innovative drug delivery devices that ensure precise administration, optimal dosage, and improved patient outcomes. This surge in chronic disease cases not only fuels the adoption of these therapies but also accelerates the development and deployment of specialized delivery devices, thereby driving robust market growth

One of the primary challenges in the cell and gene therapy drug delivery market is the high cost of manufacturing and treatment. The production of cell and gene therapies involves complex processes, including the modification of living cells or genes, which requires specialized equipment, highly skilled labor, and significant research and development. These therapies are often personalized, adding to the cost. Additionally, the specialized drug delivery devices required for administering these therapies, such as infusion pumps, pre-filled syringes, and specialized injectors, also contribute to the high overall treatment cost.

This challenge limits the accessibility of these therapies, especially in low-resource settings or for patients without adequate insurance coverage. The high costs can hinder the widespread adoption of these treatments and slow down their integration into global healthcare systems. Overcoming these financial barriers is crucial to ensuring that cell and gene therapies reach a broader patient population.

The global cell and gene therapy drug delivery market is highly competitive, with several key players driving innovation and market growth. Leading companies such as Novartis, Pfizer, Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma), Bristol Myers Squibb, and Johnson & Johnson are at the forefront of developing and commercializing advanced drug delivery systems for cell and gene therapies. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to create more efficient, scalable, and patient-friendly delivery methods, aiming to enhance the accessibility and effectiveness of these transformative treatments.

Furthermore, blood-based diagnostics are gaining momentum in clinical trials, offering a more accessible way to identify suitable candidates for disease-modifying treatments. This trend is not only increasing the accuracy of Alzheimer's diagnoses but also improving the affordability and accessibility of testing, which is crucial for global adoption, particularly in underserved regions. As these technologies continue to evolve and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to revolutionize Alzheimer's disease detection and management, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.4 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.2 Market Drivers

1.5.3 Market Challenges

1.5.4 Market Opportunities

2. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Market (Therapy Types), ($Billion), 2023-2035

2.1 Cell Therapy

2.2 Gene Therapy

3. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Market (Delivery Methods), ($Billion), 2023-2035

3.1 In Vivo

3.2 Ex Vivo

4. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Market (Region), ($Billion), 2023-2035

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Key Findings

4.1.2 Market Dynamics

4.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.1.3.1 North America Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Market, by Country

4.1.3.1.1 U.S.

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Key Findings

4.2.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.2.3.1 Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Market, by Country

4.2.3.1.1 Germany

4.2.3.1.2 U.K.

4.2.3.1.3 France

4.2.3.1.4 Italy

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Key Findings

4.3.2 Market Dynamics

4.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

4.3.3.1 Asia Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Market, by Country

4.3.3.1.1 China

4.3.3.1.2 Japan

5. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

5.1 Key Strategies and Development

5.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.2 Synergistic Activities

5.1.3 Business Expansions and Funding

5.1.4 Product Launches and Approvals

5.1.5 Other Activities

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View



Amgen Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bluebird bio, Inc.

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. (Fibrocell Technologies, Inc.)

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Helixmith Co., Ltd (ViroMed Co., Ltd)

Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma)

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

Novartis AG

Orchard Therapeutics plc

Pfizer Inc.

Renova Therapeutics Vericel Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900