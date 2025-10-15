Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inception and Kensho Announce Strategic Collaboration to Build Smarter AI Solutions for Financial Institutions Across the Middle East and Globally


(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) 15 October, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kensho, S&P Global’s AI and technology innovation hub, renowned for developing cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies that transform financial workflows.

Formalized today at GITEX Global 2025, the agreement establishes a strategic collaboration to develop AI solutions for investment platforms, empowering financial institutions in the Middle East and globally to extract deeper insights, optimize decision-making, and unlock greater value from their data. The partnership combines Inception's regional expertise in AI adoption and Kensho’s global AI leadership to serve clients across diverse markets. Specifically, the collaboration leverages Kensho Labs, a cross-functional team of AI experts and engineers that helps forward-looking companies innovate and add value with AI faster and more effectively.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, said, “By combining Inception’s proven expertise in AI development with Kensho’s AI capabilities, we’re empowering financial professionals to translate AI-driven insights into confident, informed actions that drive smarter strategies and sustained growth. This partnership marks a pivotal step in redefining how financial institutions can leverage AI to rapidly scale their AI strategies and strengthen risk models and operational efficiencies.”

Bhavesh Dayalji, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at S&P Global and CEO at Kensho, said, “Kensho has always been committed to leveraging AI to transform how the world’s leading financial institutions understand and act on data. We are excited to collaborate with Inception to engage in joint research, develop data retrieval agents, and build AI solutions uniquely tailored to the needs of financial institutions in the region and worldwide. With this partnership, we bring deep expertise in harnessing cutting-edge AI technologies and techniques to solve real-world challenges for S&P Global’s customers around the world.”

