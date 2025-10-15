403
China Condemns U.S. Interference in Venezuela
(MENAFN) China has voiced its disapproval of what it terms "external interference" in Venezuela’s internal matters, following a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a strike on a suspected narcotics-carrying vessel.
During a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that “China opposes the threat of use of force in international relations and opposes external interference in Venezuela’s domestic affairs under any pretext.”
His remarks underscored China’s ongoing opposition to foreign involvement in the sovereign affairs of other nations.
Lin further elaborated on Beijing's stance, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation in addressing transnational crimes.
He stressed that China “supports the effort of combating cross-border crimes through stronger international cooperation,” but is against what it sees as unilateral and disproportionate actions by the United States. Lin went on to say that China “calls on the US to engage in normal law enforcement and judicial cooperation through bilateral and multilateral legal frameworks.”
The Chinese government’s response came after President Trump, during comments made on Tuesday, claimed that the U.S. had executed another operation against "a narco-trafficking vessel" near Venezuela’s coastline.
According to President Trump, the action resulted in the deaths of six individuals suspected of being involved in narcotics trafficking.
This marks the fifth such operation in recent weeks, as U.S. authorities have intensified efforts against vessels believed to be transporting illegal drugs.
