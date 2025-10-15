403
NATO Boosts Weapons Production in Support of Ukraine
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced on Wednesday that the alliance is intensifying the manufacturing of weaponry and air defense capabilities as part of a newly initiated $2.2 billion military aid initiative, led by the United States, in support of Ukraine.
This move comes as NATO also strengthens its airspace security in response to increasing threats from drones.
During a press conference held ahead of a NATO defense ministers' gathering in Brussels, Rutte emphasized that member nations are “ramping up defense industrial production to make sure that Ukraine is as strong as possible, staying in the fight.”
He indicated that ministers would be discussing recent drone-related incidents and examining additional measures to reinforce NATO's air defense systems. “This will be an important day,” he remarked.
Rutte pointed out that the day's agenda includes a session of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which will feature the participation of Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Additionally, discussions will involve the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, chaired by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and the United Kingdom’s John Healey.
The Secretary General brought attention to the US-driven assistance package initiated in August, under which partner countries have already pledged $2.2 billion in both lethal and non-lethal military supplies to Kyiv.
“This includes air defense systems and interceptors, crucial to protect Ukraine’s civilian population and infrastructure from the continuous Russian onslaught,” he stated.
Rutte also underscored the strong collaboration between the European Union and NATO, affirming that there is “no duplication of efforts.”
