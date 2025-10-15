Brink's Schedules Third-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call For November 5, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 5, at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) to review third-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that morning.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Participants should join at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participants can pre-register at to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at .

A replay of the call will be available through November 12, 2025, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 3590547. A webcast replay will also be available on the Brink's Investor Relations site in the Events section.

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 51 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations

804.289.9709