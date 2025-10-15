Northwest Extends High-Grade Mineralization At Kwanika With 16.9 Metres Of 1.37% Copper Equivalent In Second 2025 Drill Hole

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce assay results from the second hole of its 2025 diamond drilling program at Kwanika. The hole (K-25-272), totalling 456 metres of a planned 5,135 metre, 17-hole program, intersected multiple mineralized intervals, highlighted by 16.9 metres grading 1.37% copper equivalent1 (“CuEq”). This result extends the higher-grade mineralization down dip by 50 metres, confirming continuity and demonstrating potential for further expansion at depth. This hole and our first hole announced on October 6, 2025, which intersected 44 metres grading 3.18% CuEq, both provide additional confidence in the higher-grade target model (“Target Model”) announced on April 10, 2025. The Target Model is designed to focus exploration efforts on higher-grade zones over thicknesses better suited for a selective top-down conventional bulk underground mining approach. K-25-272 Drill Hole Highlights Include: Open Pit Zone: 28.0 metres of 0.58 % Cu, 0.16 g/t Au (0.73% CuEq) from 50.0 metres

Central Zone: 20.3 metres of 0.66 % Cu, 0.48 g/t Au (1.12% CuEq) from 332.3 metres and,

16.9 metres of 0.55 % Cu, 0.88 g/t Au (1.37% CuEq) from 385.3 metres

Western Zone: 22.0 metres of 0.41% Cu, 0.72g/t Au (1.07% CuEq) from 442.0 metres Results Summary:

Intersected near surface mineralization with attractive grades of 0.73% CuEq over significant thickness of 28 metres, indicating strong potential for low-cost open pit mining;

Intersected multiple zones of mineralization across the Central and Western zones consistent with Target Model expectations; and Extended both the Central and Western Zone by 50 metres down dip, expanding the size of the mineralized zones, and confirming that both zones are open for further expansion at depth in the area of the hole.

Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest commented:“This second hole builds on the excellent results from our first hole, which returned 44 metres grading 3.18% CuEq. Together, these results continue to validate our high-grade Target Model at Kwanika. The combination of strong copper and gold grades and confirmation of down-dip extensions reinforce our vision for a high-quality project with improving economics relative to the 2023 PEA. With continued drilling success, we are well positioned to unlock significant value for shareholders as we advance toward an updated mineral resource and updated PEA.” Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration of NorthWest added:“Our second hole continues to perform exceptionally well against our high-grade Target Model, returning 16.9 metres grading 1.37% CuEq and confirming that the Central and Western Zones have been extended at depth and continue to remain open for further expansion in the area of the hole. These results deepen our understanding of the structural controls on the higher-grade mineralization and strengthen our confidence in the geological model to support future mineral resource updates. Importantly, the hole also highlights the presence of near-surface mineralization with an intersection of 28 metres grading 0.73% CuEq, which is well suited for inclusion in a future open pit mineral resource.” Kwanika Deposit Kwanika represents the flagship asset of NorthWest. The primary objective of the current Kwanika diamond drill program is to support an updated mineral resource estimate and guide a revised mine design based on both open pit and an underground bulk mining method. Since the start of 2025, the Company has focused its strategy at Kwanika on defining and advancing higher-grade copper-gold zones consistent with our Target Model, with the potential to significantly enhance project economics beyond those outlined in the 2023 PEA2. The conceptual higher-grade Target Model divides the Kwanika Deposit into three interconnected zones: Pit Zone, Central Zone and Western Zone. These zones typically host two broad mineralized intervals separated by late dykes. Further details of these zones can be seen in the news release dated October 6, 2025. Drill Results Discussion Drill holes from the 2025 diamond drill program are designed to intersect both the east dipping Central Zone and the north dipping Western Zone beneath it, with the goal of validating, infilling, and expanding the understanding of higher-grade mineralization. Much of the historical drilling was completed at low angles to the dip of these mineralized structures, making it challenging to accurately define their geometry and true widths. The current drill program is specifically designed to address these limitations and has met this objective based on initial results. Collar locations and continuous mineralized intercepts are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2 below. Planned hole locations for the planned 2025 program can be reviewed in the news release dated September 2, 2025. Hole K-25-272 was drilled with HQ (63.5 mm) core and analyzed using sawn half core samples. The hole was drilled towards the southwest on a 239 azimuth, dipping -80 to a total depth of 456 metres. It was designed to validate the Target Model in an area poorly tested by previous low angle drilling – specifically targeting the interpreted intersection of the Central and Western Zones. Drilling intersected lower grade zones near surface consistent with the Pit Zone returning attractive grades for surface mining, including: 0.58% Cu, 0.16g/t Au, and 1.73 g/t Ag for 0.73 % CuEq over 28.0 metres with an estimated true thickness of 26.3 metres starting at 50.0 m.

At greater depth, the hole intersected the area where the Central and Western Zones converge, cutting multiple mineralized intervals, including:

0.66 % Cu, 0.48 g/t Au, and 2.66 g/t Ag for 1.22 % CuEq over 20.3 metres with an estimated true width of 14.4 metres starting at 332.2 metres, consistent with the target model, and 0.55 % Cu, 0.88 g/t Au, and 3.63 g/t Ag for 1.37 % CuEq over 16.9 metres with an unknown true width starting at 385.3 metres, which represents a 50 metre down-dip extension of this zone and remains open for expansion. The hole then intersected the Western Zone, returning: 0.41 % Cu, 0.72 g/t Au, and 2.00 g/t Ag for 1.07% CuEq over 22.0 metre with an estimated true width of 17.6 metres, which represents a 50 metre down-dip extension of this zone and remains open for expansion.

According to the conceptual Target Model, the first Central Zone intersection correlates to the Western Zone intercept, while the second Central Zone intercept likely corresponds to a parallel mineralized structure. The drill hole appears to have only partially intersected this parallel zone rather than fully transecting it, so its true with remains unknown. In summary, Hole K-25-272 demonstrates attractive grade and widths of near surface copper-gold mineralization suitable for open pit mining methods. At depth, the hole enhances confidence in the Target Model, confirming the interpreted junction between the Central and Western Zones. It also extends higher-grade mineralization down-dip in both zones and confirms that these zones remain open for further expansion in the area of the hole. Table 1: Drill Results From This News Release 3 4

Hole From To Length Zone Cu Au Ag CuEq True

Width Description (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) Est. (m) Target Model Zone

Reference K-25-272 50.0 78.0 28.0 Pit 0.58 0.16 1.74 0.73 26.3 Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 K-25-272 98.0 106.0 8.0 Pit 0.29 0.25 0.85 0.51 7.5 Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 K-25-272 332.3 352.6 20.3 Central 0.66 0.48 2.66 1.12 14.4 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 4 K-25-272 385.3 402.2 16.9 Central 0.55 0.88 3.63 1.37 Unknown Higher-Grade Gold Zone 6 K-25-272 422.0 444.0 22.0 Western 0.41 0.72 2.00 1.07 17.6 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 2

Table 2: Drill Collar Information 5

Hole Collar X Collar Y Collar Z Collar

Azimuth Collar Dip Final

Length K-25-272 351622 6156243 974 240 -80 456 K-25-269 351472 6156219 985 0 -90 501 Corrected

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling at Kwanika in 2025 was designed and supervised by NorthWest, implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by ExploreGeosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“Actlabs”) in Kamloops BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .

On Behalf of NorthWest

“Paul Olmsted”

CEO, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:

416-457-3333

...

1 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver calculated as follows [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price)/(Cu Price*2204.62)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price)/(Cu Price*2204.62))]

2 See NI 43-101 technical report titled“Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment” dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

3 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone

4 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver calculated as follows [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price)/(Cu Price*2204.62)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price)/(Cu Price*2204.62))]

5 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83. The collar coordinates for hole K-25-269 were corrected from the press release dated Oct. 6, 2025 and the correct collar coordinates has been included in this press release.