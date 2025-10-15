Antibody Discovery Market Trends And Forecasts 2025-2035: With 125+ Global Service Providers And 265 Active Discovery Technologies, Demand For Advanced Antibody Discovery Solutions Continues To Rise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The antibody discovery market promises significant growth with a 10.5% CAGR driven by rising demand for targeted biologics, especially in oncology. Key opportunities include outsourcing services, hybridoma methods, monoclonal antibodies focus, and AI/ML advancements. North America leads, but Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth.

The antibody discovery market is estimated to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2025, to USD 6.6 billion by 2035, representing a higher CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Antibodies play a pivotal role in the identification and neutralization of foreign substances. Owing to several beneficial features, such as high specificity, and a favorable safety profile, these molecules have emerged as a promising alternative, particularly for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. It is worth highlighting that, at present, antibodies represent the largest class of biologics, with over 80 molecules approved till date and over 200 molecules in the preclinical / discovery stages.

Despite multiple approvals, various challenges in the domain remain unaddressed across several stages of design, production, and clinical application. Therefore, given the complexities of modern drug development, several companies prefer to outsource as a strategic solution to optimize their research efforts. This expected shift can be attributed to various reasons, such as reduced timelines, lessened financial risks associated with failed trials and accelerated workflows. At present, around 125 players are offering a wide array of antibody discovery services.

This field possesses significant promise for future breakthroughs, wherein advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to be crucial, facilitating the prediction of antibody-antigen interactions and enhancing the efficiency of lead identification.

Fueled by these developments, the antibody discovery market is expected to progress in the coming years, benefiting multiple stakeholders who have consistently fostered innovation in this field

Antibody discovery market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the antibody discovery market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Some key findings from the report include:



Presently, close to 125 players across the globe claim to offer customized services in order to support the operations related to antibody discovery; majority of these firms are based in North America.

A relatively large proportion (88%) of the service providers offer hit generation services; of these, 57% employ library-based methods in order to support the discovery of antibodies for different therapeutic purposes.

Close to 265 antibody discovery technologies are currently available in the market; these have revolutionized the field of antibody discovery by accelerating the identification and development of highly specific antibodies. Nearly 60% of the technologies employ library-based methods for antibody discovery; of these, 45% of the technologies support the discovery of monoclonal antibodies.



Stakeholders are actively enhancing their existing capabilities and strengthening their competencies in order to gain an edge in the antibody discovery services domain.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, industry stakeholders are actively innovating and developing novel antibody discovery technologies / platforms that can support the discovery of multiple type of antibodies.

60% of the partnership deals have been inked post-2021; technology / product licensing agreements have emerged as the most prominent types of partnership models Foreseeing lucrative returns, many public and private investors have made investments worth USD 36 billion since 2020; of this, 70% of the total amount was raised by players based in North America.



Given the rising demand for targeted biologics and personalized medicine, the antibody discovery market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate (CAGR) of 10.5% till 2035

The market opportunity for service providers using hybridoma-based methods is likely to be the highest; in terms of type of antibody, monoclonal antibodies sub-segment is anticipated to grow substantially. In the long term, the antibody discovery platforms for monoclonal antibodies are likely to emerge as the key contributor; Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region.

Antibody Discovery Services Market: Key Segments

Lead Optimization Segment Captures that Majority of the Market Share

Based on the antibody discovery step, the services segment of antibody discovery market is distributed across lead optimization, lead selection and hit generation. Currently, the lead optimization sub-segment occupies the majority (61%) of the share in the overall market. It is worth highlighting that lead optimization ensures the selection of high-quality antibody candidates in terms of affinity, stability, and specificity, thereby increasing their likelihood of clinical success.

Antibody Discovery Services Segment is leading the Antibody Discovery Market

Based on the discovery method, the services segment of antibody discovery market is segmented into hybridoma-based methods, phage display library-based methods, transgenic animal-based methods, yeast display-based methods, single cell-based methods and other methods.

Presently, the market is dominated by hybridoma-based methods (35%) since the popularity of hybridoma-based methods for the discovery of antibodies has risen, owing to its efficiency and low complexity. Moreover, hybridoma-based methods have been crucial in developing therapeutic monoclonal antibodies used in treatment of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infections.

Based on Nature of Antibody , Human Antibodies Sub-Segment Occupies the Highest Share

Based on the nature of antibody, the services segment of antibody discovery market is segmented into human antibodies, humanized antibodies, chimeric antibodies and murine antibodies. The human antibodies sub-segment occupies the highest share (53%) in the current global services market. Several benefits associated with human antibodies, including reduced immunogenicity and the increased serum half-life of the monoclonal antibodies in humans, contribute to the high market share.

Oncological Disorders Dominate the Current Antibody Discovery Market

The global market value for services segment of antibody discovery market, based on different therapeutic areas, is segmented into oncological disorders, immunological disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders and other disorders. Currently, the market is dominated by oncological disorders sub-segment (48%). This can be attributed to the fact that incidence of oncological disorders has been on the rise globally, necessitating the development and production of effective treatments, including antibody-based therapeutics.

By Type of Antibody, Monoclonal Antibodies are Likely to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of antibody, the global services segment of antibody discovery market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies,bispecific antibodiesand immunoconjugates. In the current year, the market is dominated by monoclonal antibodies (60%) and the trend is unlikely to change in the future as well. This can be attributed to the fact that monoclonal antibodies offer high specificity, consistency, and reproducibility, which makes them ideal for targeted therapies. In addition, mAbs have proven to be highly effective in treating a range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Similarly, based on the type of antibody, the global technologies / platforms market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies,antibody drug conjugatesand other antibodies.

The Technologies / Platforms Market is the Fastest Growing Segment of the During the Forecast Period

In terms of end-user, the global technologies / platforms market segment of antibody discovery market is segmented across different end-users, namely in-house players and contract research organizations. In-house players' sub-segment (98%) occupies the highest market share. This can be attributed to the fact that in-house players mostly have dedicated teams, access to extensive in-house resources, and control over intellectual property, which enables them to streamline the discovery process and maintain competitive advantages.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

This segment highlights the distribution of global services market size across geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. Our estimates suggest that the majority share in the current year is captured by North America (50%) owing to the presence of big pharma players, well-established regulatory framework, and various technological advancements in this region. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific is poised for the healthy growth rate (with a CAGR of 13.3%) during the forecast period.

Likewise, technologies / platforms market is segmented across various geographies, including North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Our estimates suggest that, North America is likely to capture the majority of the overall market share driven by maximum number of technology licensing / integration deals inked by technology / platform providers headquartered in this region.

Furthermore, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase at a faster pace (CAGR of 9.30%) in the foreseen future.

Key Players in the Antibody Discovery Services Market Profiled in the Report Include



Ablexis

Abwiz Bio

Abzena

Aragen Life Sciences

BIOTEM

ChemPartner

Creative Biolabs

DetaiBio

FairJourney Biologics

Fusion Antibodies

Genmab

Harbour BioMed

Immunome

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Integral Molecular

Isogenica

ProteoGenix

Syd Labs

Viva Biotech WuXi Biologics

Antibody Discovery Services Market: Research Coverage



Antibody Discovery Services Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features a thorough analysis of the global antibody discovery market, in terms of the key market segments, namely antibody discovery step, type of antibody discovery method and nature of antibody, therapeutic area, type of antibody and geographical regions.

Antibody Discovery Technologies / Platforms Market: The report features a thorough analysis of the global antibody discovery market, in terms of the key market segments, namely type of antibody, type of end-user, and geographical regions.

Market Landscape: An in-depth assessment of the companies involved in antibody discovery market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of antibody discovery service offered, type of antibody discovery supported, type of antibody discovery method, animal model used, and application area.

Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of antibody contract manufacturers, examining factors, such as developer strength and portfolio strength and portfolio diversity.

Technology Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of antibody discovery technologies / platforms, examining factors, such as developer strength and portfolio strength and portfolio diversity.

Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of key developers engaged in the antibody discovery market, focused on overview of the company, financial information (if available), antibody discovery service portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Partnerships and Collaborations: An insightful analysis of the various partnerships and collaborations signed in the antibody discovery market, based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of antibody and geography. Funding and Investment Analysis: An insightful analysis of the overall funding and investments reported in this domain, based on various parameters, such as year of funding, type of funding and geography.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Additional Benefits



Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Report Segmentation

Antibody Discovery Step



Hit Generation

Lead Selection Lead Optimization

Antibody Discovery Method



Hybridoma-based Methods

Phage Display Library-based Methods

Transgenic Animal-based Methods

Yeast Display-based Methods

Single Cell-based Methods Other Methods

Nature of Antibody



Human Antibodies

Humanized Antibodies

Chimeric Antibodies Murine Antibodies

Therapeutic Area



Oncological Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders Other Disorders

Type of Antibody



Monoclonal Antibodies

Bispecific Antibodies

Antibody Drug Conjugates

Immunoconjugates Other Antibodies

End-user



In-house Players Contract Research Organizations

Geographical Regions



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and North Africa Latin America

