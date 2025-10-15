403
Google Partners with World Bank Group
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Google revealed a strategic partnership with the World Bank Group aimed at constructing artificial intelligence-supported public digital systems in developing countries.
According to a statement from Google, "The collaboration focuses on deploying Open Network Stacks, which act like digital infrastructure to help citizens access vital services."
These Open Network Stacks are designed to function as foundational digital tools that enable easier access to essential public services.
The announcement highlighted the synergy between Google Cloud’s advanced AI capabilities—such as its Gemini models—and the World Bank Group’s long-standing experience in global development.
Together, this effort will allow governments to swiftly establish compatible digital frameworks across key areas including healthcare, agriculture, and vocational training.
"Citizens can interact with these AI-powered services in over 40 languages, even on simple devices," the statement emphasized, suggesting the initiative’s inclusivity, even for users with limited technology.
The collaboration builds upon a successful free-of-charge pilot project in Uttar Pradesh, India, where thousands of small-scale farmers experienced improved profitability through AI-assisted tools.
Furthermore, the statement detailed that in an effort to encourage a sustainable and transparent digital environment, Googlewill financially support the newly-formed nonprofit, Networks for Humanity (NFH).
This support will help develop global digital platforms such as the Beckn open network and Finternet asset tokenization, establish local innovation centers, and roll out social impact solutions on a global scale.
