Trump says Pakistan, India will get along great
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Pakistan and India are “going to live very nicely together,” speaking at a ceremony in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, marking a declaration endorsing the ceasefire in Gaza.
“India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top, and he's just done a fantastic job. I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together,” Trump said.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, standing beside Trump during the remarks, praised the US president as a “man of peace” and lauded his role in ending conflicts. Sharif suggested nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, saying, “he has not only brought peace in South Asia but saved millions of lives… the world will remember you as the man who went out of his way and stopped eight wars.”
The remarks come months after a terrorist attack in India’s Jammu and Kashmir killed 26 civilians in April, prompting retaliatory strikes by New Delhi on Pakistan. Although a brief conflict followed, a ceasefire was later announced. Trump previously claimed on social media that a deal between India and Pakistan had been reached after a “long night of talks” mediated by Washington, though New Delhi has denied this.
Trump also asserted that he threatened tariffs on both nations if they did not halt fighting—a claim that has been refuted by the Indian government. US officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, have repeated Trump’s narrative that the India-Pakistan ceasefire “was only achieved after President Trump interceded and offered both nations trading access with the United States to avert a full-scale war.”
While some details remain disputed, Trump and Sharif’s remarks highlight the US administration’s public positioning as a mediator in South Asian tensions.
