Airbus And Omnitronics Sign Mou To Collaborate On Interoperability

Airbus Defence and Space and Omnitronics have formalised a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Comms Connect Melbourne conference and expo to explore a joint collaboration into next-generation interoperable gateways for mission-critical communications.

The collaboration will focus on developing interoperable gateways that bridge Agnet and TETRA technologies by Airbus with narrowband standards such as P25 and DMR, alongside advanced Omnitronics radio dispatch management systems. The goal: seamless integration and enhanced communications capabilities for mission-critical environments.

Airbus Defence and Space is a global leader in secure, mission-critical communication and collaboration platforms, supporting agencies that demand reliable, intelligent, and secure systems. Omnitronics complements this with decades of expertise in Radio over IP, dispatch systems, and interoperability solutions tailored for mission- and business-critical operations.

“This collaboration represents a strategic step in enhancing interoperability between different communication systems, a vital factor in mission-critical operations,” said Alain Ruinet, Head of APAC for Public Safety and Security at Airbus Defence and Space.“By combining Airbus' robust platforms with Omnitronics' proven technology and expertise, we aim to deliver flexible and reliable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our customers.”

John Jordan, CEO of Omnitronics, added:“Partnering with Airbus allows us to extend our capabilities and contribute to next-generation critical communication systems. Together, we will explore innovative ways to improve operational efficiency and safety across multiple sectors.”

About Omnitronics

Omnitronics is a world leader in the design, manufacture and supply of mission critical communication systems.

Specializing in Digital Radio Management, Dispatch, Interoperability and Radio over IP (Internet Protocol), our products and solutions operate 24/7 in the control centres and radio infrastructures of some of the world's most vital organizations.

Operating for over 40 years, Omnitronics has an international network of distributors and resellers spanning the USA, UK, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Florida (USA) based Omnitronics INC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Omnitronics Pty. Ltd. Australia.

About Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Defence and Space offers seamless, secure and cyber-resilient mission- and business-critical communication and collaboration tools for public safety and private organisations, as well as for users in the fields of transportation, utility and industry, healthcare, or event security. Our advanced solutions, which combine TETRA, Tetrapol, and broadband technologies, enhance situational awareness, improve user experience and safety, and optimise operational efficiency.

Our dense portfolio is field-proven and tailored to the needs of its customers. It includes infrastructures, networks, devices, accessories, applications, software and services, based on the latest technologies.

We are strongly involved in multinational R&D projects and we set the standards for future technologies based on 4G and 5G. As a leading sovereign provider for European countries and a key international player, Airbus Defence and Space has customers in 80 countries and more than 1,200 employees in 20 countries in the field of critical communications.