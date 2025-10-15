403
News Agencies Play Key Role In Reliable News Delivery - Participants
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Participants in the "KUNA Dialogue" symposium affirmed that news agencies play a vital role in delivering accurate and reliable news from their official sources, relied upon by newspapers, radio stations, and television networks.
This came during the participation of several media professionals speaking in the first discussion session of the symposium organized by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) under the title "KUNA Dialogue," as part of Kuwait's Capital of Arab Culture and Media 2025 celebrations.
Participants noted that television remains one of the most influential and engaging media platforms in shaping public awareness and national identity, emphasizing the need to enhance its cultural, educational, and societal roles in reinforcing unity and belonging.
Editor-in-Chief of Al-Rai newspaper Waleed Al-Jassem said that news agencies and state media institutions possess strong professional capabilities, and when granted creative freedom and reduced administrative restrictions, they can achieve higher levels of innovation, performance, and credibility.
Al-Jassem highlighted the importance of ensuring that official media outlets possess persuasive abilities to communicate the state's vision effectively, stressing that success depends on understanding target audiences, their perspectives, and communication styles that foster trust and engagement.
He emphasized that Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)'s contribution to national media is clear, yet urged for a more proactive approach in countering misinformation and responding swiftly to online rumors through professional, transparent, and creative journalistic practices.
Former Deputy Director-General for the Editorial Sector at KUNA Saad Al-Ali said that news agencies and newspapers are not competitors but complementary sources of information, highlighting that agencies like KUNA rely on global networks of correspondents for credible coverage.
Al-Ali added that agencies should be treated as creators of news rather than mere receivers, calling for improved job security, recognition of journalists' roles, and fostering an environment that encourages innovation and media professionalism across public institutions.
Director of Cultural and Religious Programs at Kuwait Television Bader Al-Daie said that since its establishment in 1961, Kuwait Television has maintained a pioneering role in promoting national culture, heritage, and identity through creative, educational, and artistic programming that reflects Kuwait's values.
He added that all program presenters today are Kuwaiti professionals, recalling that the late Egyptian artist Abdel Halim Hafez once performed "Ya Helli" in Kuwaiti attire, symbolizing the bond between art and national identity.
Director of the Second Program and Local Stations at Kuwait Radio, Dr. Yousef Al-Surayaa, said that since its official launch in December 1951, Kuwait Radio evolved from brief daily broadcasts into a trusted source of national information and entertainment, following earlier pioneering initiatives such as "Shireen Radio" and "Dasman Radio."
The first discussion session, titled "Official Media: Past and Present," addressed several key themes, including "The Role of KUNA and News Agencies in Supporting the Media," "The Memory of Kuwait Radio: From Founding to the Digital Era," and "The Development of Kuwait Television and Its Role in Reflecting the National Image." (end)
