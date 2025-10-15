ROCKWOOL A/S Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
|Number of B shares
| Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
| Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|3,035,500
|830,837,006
|8 October 2025
|20,000
|236.61
|4,732,200
|9 October 2025
|19,000
|238.41
|4,529,790
|10 October 2025
|19,000
|236.95
|4,502,050
|13 October 2025
|18,000
|234.14
|4,214,520
|14 October 2025
|20,000
|231.39
|4,627,800
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|3,131,500
|853,443,366
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,578,356 B shares corresponding to 1.69 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 14 October 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
-
SE-2025-60_EN
SE-2025-60_Transactions B shares
