Little Oxford Nurseries Partner With Classadia To Strengthen Parent Communication With AI-Powered Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Little Oxford Nurseries, a leading name in early education across the UAE, has partnered with Classadia, an AI-powered nursery management platform, to enhance operational efficiency and elevate parent communication through an intelligent, educator-friendly childcare system.

This collaboration marks an important step in the UAE's growing education technology landscape - where early learning providers are increasingly adopting digital solutions to simplify daily operations, improve transparency, and strengthen engagement with families. For Little Oxford Nurseries, the decision to work with Classadia stems from a shared vision: combining human warmth with the power of technology to make early education more connected, efficient, and impactful.

Through Classadia, Little Oxford has successfully digitized its core processes - including attendance, billing, parent updates, and enrollments - within one unified platform. The result is a smoother experience for both parents and educators, reducing administrative load and ensuring that communication remains timely, personalized, and consistent.

“At Little Oxford, technology is not about replacing care - it's about enabling our teachers to focus on what truly matters: nurturing every child's potential,” said Zia Ara Sayed, Founder and Principal, Little Oxford Nurseries.“Classadia's platform has made our communication smoother and our teams more connected, helping us deliver the best possible experience for families.”

Beyond daily operations, the integration of Classadia's AI Assistant is reshaping how educators communicate with parents. The built-in AI tool helps staff generate clear and professional messages - saving hours otherwise spent typing routine updates and ensuring every note aligns with the nursery's tone and values. By combining automation with human empathy, Little Oxford has been able to sustain the same warmth and personal touch parents value, while increasing productivity and focus in the classroom.

“Little Oxford embodies the spirit of innovation that drives Classadia,” said Musaddiq Shaikh, Founder and Head of Growth at Classadia.“By embracing AI thoughtfully - to support teachers - they're setting a new benchmark for how technology can complement care in early education.”

Empowering Educators, Enhancing Parent Trust

Educators at Little Oxford have reported that Classadia's platform has not only reduced manual tasks but also improved the quality and consistency of communication between classrooms and parents. One-click attendance tracking, instant messaging, and consolidated updates now enable teachers to share meaningful insights with families without the administrative strain that often comes with managing multiple apps or manual logs.

For parents, this translates into a more transparent and connected relationship with the nursery - with updates, photos, documents, and progress reports accessible in real time through one intuitive interface. The improved communication loop has fostered stronger parent trust and increased engagement in each child's learning journey.

Leading the Way for Early Education Innovation in the UAE

As the UAE continues to champion innovation and smart learning initiatives across all levels of education, partnerships like that between Little Oxford and Classadia demonstrate how early education institutions can benefit from thoughtfully implemented technology. By focusing on practical automation and educator empowerment, this collaboration reflects the UAE's broader commitment to excellence and innovation in learning.

With AI-powered observation tools set to launch soon, Classadia aims to further assist educators in documenting developmental milestones and learning outcomes with ease - creating smarter, data-informed insights while preserving the teacher's voice and judgment at the center of every decision.

The partnership also signals a new chapter for early education providers seeking to balance efficiency with empathy. Classadia's model is designed not to replace human input but to amplify it - turning data into actionable insight while keeping children and educators at the heart of every process.



About Classadia

Classadia is an AI-first platform designed exclusively for early education institutions. From parent communication and attendance tracking to smart billing and upcoming AI-powered learning observations, Classadia helps preschools and nurseries streamline daily tasks, save hours in administrative work, and build stronger engagement with parents.

About Little Oxford Nurseries

Little Oxford Nurseries is a premier early education group based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, known for its nurturing environment, qualified educators, and forward-thinking philosophy. With a curriculum designed to inspire curiosity and confidence, Little Oxford blends the warmth of early learning with the support of modern technology to create a truly enriching start for every child.