Radhika Merchant Vs Sloka Mehta: Who Rules The Kitchen At Mukesh Ambani's House Antilia

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia kitchen: Here's the answer to the curiosity about who manages the kitchen of India's richest family, the Ambanis. Who decides the family's vegetarian diet and menu?

People are curious about Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man. The family lives in the massive Antilia bungalow in Mumbai, with hundreds of staff. The kitchen is a favorite spot.

In a joint family, there's often a friendly rivalry to control the kitchen. The Ambanis have two daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika. Who do you think is in charge?

The Ambanis are not an ordinary family. They have chefs at Antilia, but also order from hotels. The family is vegetarian, and reports say Shloka Mehta decides the daily menu.

As the elder daughter-in-law, Shloka knows the family's traditions and food preferences. She oversees the kitchen and plans meals for family, guests, and festivals.

Since Radhika Merchant recently joined the Ambani family, she is still learning the traditions. She has been seen at various public events besides family functions.

The Ambanis follow a healthy, traditional diet. Mukesh Ambani is a pure vegetarian who prefers home-cooked meals. They also order from Mumbai's 'Mysore Cafe' on Sundays.