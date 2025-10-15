Two Reasons Why Paytm Shares Rose Over 3% Today
Shares of One97 Communications (Paytm) gained over 3% on Wednesday, after the firm announced a major restructuring plan.
The company announced the acquisition of an additional 51.22% stake in Paytm Financial Services (PFSL) from founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and his wholly owned entity, VSS Investco, for up to ₹0.5 crore. The acquisition will make PFSL a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of One97 Communications.
Following the deal, entities in which PFSL has investments, including Admirable Software, Mobiquest Mobile Technologies, Urja Money, and Fincollect Services, will also become wholly owned subsidiaries.
Subsequently, the company plans to further reorganise its structure by making these four subsidiaries wholly owned subsidiaries of One97 Communications through intra-group transactions.
Additionally, Paytm will acquire the remaining stakes in three other entities from Sharma and VSS Holdings for up to ₹3.52 crore, including Paytm Emerging Tech Limited (51%), Paytm Insuretech Private (67.55%), and Paytm Life Insurance (51%).
The company will also convert outstanding debentures and inter-corporate deposits worth around ₹15 crore in Little Internet (LIPL), increasing its stake from 62.53% to around 78%.
Axis Upgrades Stock
Axis Securities has upgraded Paytm stock to 'Buy' from 'Reduce', raising FY27-28 EBITDA projections by 33% - 46% due to strong payment margins, a scalable financial services business, and disciplined operational spending. The brokerage set a target price of ₹1,500, implying a 17.4% upside over the current price of ₹1,277.6.
Stock Watch
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'neutral' from 'bearish' a day earlier.
Year-to-date, the stock has gained over a fourth of its value.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment