Raila Odinga, Former Kenya Prime Minister, Dies In Kerala: Who Was He?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga died on Wednesday in Kerala following a cardiac arrest, police and hospital authorities said. He was 80.

The Devamatha Hospital in Kerala confirmed Odinga's demise on Wednesday. A statement from the hospital said Odinga suffered a cardiac arrest and didn't respond to resuscitation efforts.

According to news agency PTI, Odinga collapsed during a morning walk within the premises of an Ayurvedic facilit and was rushed to a private hospital in Koothattukulam, Kerala.

Raila Odinga was pronounced dead around 9.52 am, a spokesman for the Ayurvedic Eye Hospital said.

Raila Odinga had arrived at Koothattukulam in Kerala's Ernakulam district for an Ayurvedic treatment.

Police said his body is currently kept in the hospital.

The spokesperson said Odinga and his family had been visiting the hospital, which had earlier helped his daughter regain her vision.

A police officer said that information regarding Odinga's death had been conveyed to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for necessary procedures as per protocol.

FILE - Presidential candidate Raila Odinga arrives to attend Sunday mass in St. Francis church in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)

PM Modi calls Raila Odinga a 'cherished friend of India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Raila Odinga's demise.

He posted on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr. Raila Odinga. He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India."

"I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat and our association continued over the years. He had a special affection for India, our culture, values and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties," PM Modi said.

He said Odinga "particularly admired Ayurveda and traditional medicine systems of India, having witnessed their positive impact on his daughter's health."

"I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief," the Prime Minister said.

Raila Odinga was the former prime minister of Kenya. He was the perennial opposition figure of Kenyan politics, running unsuccessfully for the presidency on five occasions, most recently in 2022.

His ambition was to become Kenya's president, and he ran five times over three decades - and sometimes with enough support that many believed he might win.

The closest he came to taking the presidency was in 2007, when he narrowly lost to incumbent Mwai Kibaki in a disputed election marred by ethnic violence, the Associated Press reported.

FILE PHOTO: Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga attends a news conference on the situation in the Horn of Africa, at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/File Photo

Born on January 7, 1945, Odinga spent his early years in politics either in jail or in exile, fighting for democracy during the autocratic rule of president Daniel arap Moi.

A member of the Luo tribe, he entered parliament in 1992 and ran unsuccessfully for the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, claiming to have been cheated of victory in the last four elections.

The biggest unrest came after the 2007 election, considered deeply flawed by independent observers, that triggered ethnic violence in which more than 1,100 people died.

Affectionately known as "Baba" (father) by many Kenyans, he remained a dominant force, able to rally huge numbers particularly from his native western Kenya.

Odinga cast himself as an anti-establishment firebrand despite belonging to one of Kenya's top political dynasties. His father served as the first vice president after independence in 1963.

Odinga had recently signed a political pact with Kenyan President William Ruto that saw his opposition party involved in critical government policymaking and its members appointed to the cabinet.

For many, Odinga was a revered figure and statesman whose activism helped steer Kenya away from single-party rule and into vibrant multiparty democracy.

His death leaves a leadership vacuum in the opposition, and it is far from clear if anyone can match his ability to mobilise as the country heads into a potentially volatile campaign ahead of elections in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies)