India Fined For Slow Over-Rate Vs Aus In Women's World Cup
Visakhapatnam – India were on Wednesday fined five per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Women's ODI World Cup match against Australia here.
India lost the high-scoring contest by three wickets with Australia pulling off a record chase on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.
India next take on England in a must-win clash on Sunday at Indore.ADVERTISEMENT
“Michell Periera of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction as India were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” the ICC said in a statement.
“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.”
