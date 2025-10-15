Sylogist To Report Third Quarter 2025 Results And Host Conference Call On November 6, 2025
The Company will also host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on November 6, 2025. Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's recent financial results and business performance.
Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: + 1-833-752-3805
Participant International Dial-In Number: + 1-647-846-8841
Webcast link:
This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website .
About Sylogist
Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus or at sylogist .
