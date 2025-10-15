Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Urban Planning Is A Priority Direction In Azerbaijan's National Development Strategy - President Ilham Aliyev

Urban Planning Is A Priority Direction In Azerbaijan's National Development Strategy - President Ilham Aliyev


2025-10-15 06:08:11
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Urban planning constitutes one of the priority directions in Azerbaijan's national development strategy, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the third National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The head of state noted that the approaches adopted in the field of urban planning and urbanization in the country contribute to economic sustainability, socio-economic prosperity, and adaptation to climate change. In particular, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects in the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions demonstrate the strategic vision and implementation capabilities of the Azerbaijani state in the field of urban planning.

MENAFN15102025000195011045ID1110199211

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search