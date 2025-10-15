Urban Planning Is A Priority Direction In Azerbaijan's National Development Strategy - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - AzerNews) Urban planning constitutes one of the priority directions in Azerbaijan's national development strategy, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the third National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan,reports.

The head of state noted that the approaches adopted in the field of urban planning and urbanization in the country contribute to economic sustainability, socio-economic prosperity, and adaptation to climate change. In particular, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects in the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions demonstrate the strategic vision and implementation capabilities of the Azerbaijani state in the field of urban planning.