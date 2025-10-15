Urban Planning Is A Priority Direction In Azerbaijan's National Development Strategy - President Ilham Aliyev
The head of state noted that the approaches adopted in the field of urban planning and urbanization in the country contribute to economic sustainability, socio-economic prosperity, and adaptation to climate change. In particular, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects in the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions demonstrate the strategic vision and implementation capabilities of the Azerbaijani state in the field of urban planning.
