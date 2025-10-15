Zelensky Appoints Lysak Head Of Odesa City Military Administration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the relevant President's decree No. 119/2025-rp was posted on the website of the President of Ukraine.

“To appoint Serhii Petrovych Lysak Head of the Odesa City Military Administration of the Odesa district of the Odesa region,” the document says.

Decree No. 789/2025 on the creation of the City Military Administration of the Odesa district of the Odesa region also appeared on the website of the President of Ukraine. The document came into force on the day of its publication.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in his address on October 14 that a city military administration would be established in Odesa. Yesterday, he also denaturalized Ukrainian citizenship for individuals who were confirmed to have Russian passports. According to sources, Ukrinform has been informed that among them is the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov.

Kremlin to step up disinformation campaign about Ukraine being 'unprepared for winter' – CCD

Serhii Lysak previously headed the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Photo: Facebook/Serhii Lysak