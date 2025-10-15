QREC Chairman Thanks Qatar's Leadership For Continued Support

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Attiyah has expressed deep gratitude to Qatar's leadership for its unwavering support in advancing the nation's horse racing ambitions.

“Thanks to Qatar's leadership, we remain committed to preserving Qatar's proud heritage and reinforcing its leadership on the world stage,” said Al Attiyah. Under his guidance, QREC continues to position Qatar as a global center for excellence in racing, particularly in the pure Arabian breed.

“Our vision and strategy are clear: to promote Qatar as a world hub for horse racing and as a leader in the pure Arabian breed. This is not just an aspiration, but a national commitment that reflects our heritage, our values and our ambition to stand among the best in the global racing community.”

This season holds added significance as QREC marks its 50th anniversary with a newly unveiled Golden Jubilee identity, celebrating five decades of growth and achievement.

“We celebrate the Club's proud heritage and the contributions of all who've helped shape its success including owners, trainers, jockeys, sponsors and the broader equestrian community.”

Al Attiyah also acknowledged the Ministry of Sports for its role in supporting QREC's local and international efforts, including high-profile events like the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.“Their guidance and backing have helped elevate Qatar's global standing in the sport.”