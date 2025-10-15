The Real Yield Revolution: Why RYT Is The Asian Ondo For Investors

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Real World Assets (RWA) continue to redefine the crypto landscape, new players are emerging to bring real-world yields into DeFi. Amid the U.S. surge led by Ondo Finance, Asia is catching up fast. AlloyX , a fintech powerhouse, is leading this transformation with its flagship product, RYT (Real Yield Token) - a compliant, asset-backed yield product bridging traditional finance and decentralized finance.

Real Yield Backed by Real Assets

Unlike crypto-native yield sources such as USDe , which depend on volatile on-chain mechanisms, RYT is backed by a USD money market fund (MMF) , delivering a stable, real-world yield. Investors can earn returns derived from actual traditional market investments - not from staking or synthetic strategies. With an annual yield of around 4.4% , RYT provides institutional investors with predictable, real-world income backed by high-quality, low-risk assets.

Institutional-Grade Yield and Collateral Utility

For hedge funds and institutional investors, stability and compliance are key. RYT offers a regulated yield stream that's uncorrelated with crypto market swings, making it an ideal collateral asset for OES (Off-Exchange Solutions) . The token is already accepted by KuCoin and BitGo , reinforcing its institutional credibility.

Expanding Across Multi-Chain Ecosystems

To maximize accessibility, RYT operates across multiple blockchains :



Arbitrum: Staked version sRYT enables T+0 yield boosting within DeFi protocols.



Polygon: Supports on-chain lending via Morpho , expanding RYT's use cases.

Ethereum, Stellar, Solana, and Conflux: Cross-chain deployments ensure global reach and liquidity.



This multi-chain strategy allows RYT holders to collateralize, lend, and participate in liquidity pools , empowering both institutional and retail users to access compliant, real-world yield opportunities.

Why Funds Are Turning to RYT

In an increasingly risk-aware market, hedge funds and Web3 institutions seek stable, compliant yield instruments . RYT's hybrid model - blending traditional finance returns with blockchain transparency - delivers a new frontier of digital asset management . It enables funds to hedge volatility while maintaining yield exposure, and can be integrated into structured financial products for diversified portfolios.

The Future of RWA in Asia

Backed by an international bank headquartered in Hong Kong for asset custody and structured under Cayman fund compliance , AlloyX is positioning RYT as Asia's leading institutional-grade RWA solution . The company plans to expand into tokenized private credit funds, factoring assets, gold, and renewable energy projects , extending its real-yield ecosystem.

If you missed Ondo's rise, don't miss RYT. As AlloyX continues to connect real-world returns with decentralized infrastructure, RYT is redefining what“real yield” means for the next generation of investors.

More about AlloyX:

AlloyX Group (NASDAQ: AXG) is a fintech company specializing in global stablecoin payments and asset tokenization. The company is committed to bridging traditional brokerage and banking payment services with blockchain technology, delivering secure and efficient solutions for stablecoin payments, investments, and asset tokenization. Backed by leading institutional investors, AlloyX Group aims to become a global leader in digital finance infrastructure.

Media Contact:

Tracy Zhang

Head of PR, AlloyX

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlloyX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at