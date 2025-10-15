403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indigenous deaths in custody trigger protests in Australia
(MENAFN) New South Wales (NSW) has recorded its highest number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander deaths in custody in a single year, prompting widespread concern across Australia, according to reports.
So far in 2025, the state has reported 12 deaths in custody, with NSW State Coroner Teresa O’Sullivan describing the situation as a “profoundly distressing milestone.” She emphasized the ongoing “entrenched over-representation” of Indigenous Australians in the state’s prison system. “They are individuals whose deaths demand independent and careful scrutiny, respect and accountability,” O’Sullivan said. She also noted that Aboriginal deaths in custody have risen by 18.9% over the past five years.
The Aboriginal Legal Service (NSW/ACT) Limited, a community-run advocacy organization, called the figures a "horrifying record." CEO Karly Warner stated, “This is a crisis and a preventable tragedy that should deeply alarm everyone in NSW. A prison sentence should not be a death sentence.”
The deaths come amid broader concerns about policing and incarceration practices affecting Indigenous Australians. In May, a 24-year-old Indigenous man died in Alice Springs, Northern Territory, after being restrained by two plainclothes police officers during an incident with a supermarket security guard.
Since 1991, 594 Indigenous people have died in custody across Australia, including nine deaths recorded in NSW so far this year.
So far in 2025, the state has reported 12 deaths in custody, with NSW State Coroner Teresa O’Sullivan describing the situation as a “profoundly distressing milestone.” She emphasized the ongoing “entrenched over-representation” of Indigenous Australians in the state’s prison system. “They are individuals whose deaths demand independent and careful scrutiny, respect and accountability,” O’Sullivan said. She also noted that Aboriginal deaths in custody have risen by 18.9% over the past five years.
The Aboriginal Legal Service (NSW/ACT) Limited, a community-run advocacy organization, called the figures a "horrifying record." CEO Karly Warner stated, “This is a crisis and a preventable tragedy that should deeply alarm everyone in NSW. A prison sentence should not be a death sentence.”
The deaths come amid broader concerns about policing and incarceration practices affecting Indigenous Australians. In May, a 24-year-old Indigenous man died in Alice Springs, Northern Territory, after being restrained by two plainclothes police officers during an incident with a supermarket security guard.
Since 1991, 594 Indigenous people have died in custody across Australia, including nine deaths recorded in NSW so far this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment