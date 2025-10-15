Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai To Get 5 New Multi-Story Car Parks As Parkin Announces Expansion

2025-10-15 05:45:49
A total of five multi-story car parking buildings are set to be constructed in the next two years to ease congestion at some of Dubai's busiest commercial districts, the CEO of Parkin Company PJSC, the city's largest provider of paid public parking facilities, announced on Wednesday.

Out of the five parking buildings, one is already under construction at Al Souq Al Kabeer in Bur Dubai, and another is in the design stage – Al Sabhka in Al Rigga. Three more will be located in high-demand districts such as Downtown Dubai and the Deira area.

Speaking on the sidelines of Gitex Global, Parkin CEO Eng. Mohamed Al Ali told reporters the multi-story car parking buildings will help ease congestion in the said busy districts of Dubai, adding the construction of these buildings“reflects Parkin's commitment to smart parking infrastructure and sustainable urban mobility.”

Parkin currently operates 3,651 parking spaces across multi-storey car parks Oud Metha, Al Jaffiliya, Baniyas, Naif, Al Ghubaiba, Al Satwa, and Al Rigga. Strategically located in high-demand districts, these facilities ease congestion and enhance accessibility, Al Ali noted.

