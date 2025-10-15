Unpack '26: Expedia Reveals How UAE Travelers Will Explore The World In 2026

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today, Expedia Group released Unpack '26: The Trends in TravelTM. The annual global report, following last year's debut of UAE insights, highlights shifts in traveler behavior and the destinations set to dominate itineraries in 2026. From Destinations of the Year to salvaged hotels and reading retreats, to Banana Ball and the return of Set-Jetting, the mix of trends in Unpack '26 offers a look at the future of travel. Each trend is backed by first-party data and insights from 24,000 UAE-based and global travelers.*

1. Destinations of the Year: Expedia's 2026 Destinations of the Year list highlights where interest is rising fast, even in destinations that haven't yet gone viral.

Six of these hotspots also meet the criteria for Expedia's new Smart Travel Health Check - a first-in-travel framework from Expedia, inspired by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The Smart Travel Health Check recognizes destinations that offer meaningful travel experiences and proactively manage tourism in a sustainable way, helping to ease the strain on the world's most overvisited cities.

Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group, added,“Some of my most unforgettable travel moments come from immersing myself in local cultures, supporting local economies, and exploring less-traveled destinations. With 1 billion average monthly travel searches, Expedia Group isn't just a travel marketplace - we're a catalyst for positive change. We have a responsibility to shape the future of travel: one that's smarter, more sustainable, and deeply respectful of the places we go.”

“Expedia's Smart Travel Health Check is an innovative initiative that reflects the urgent need to embrace responsible growth models that safeguard communities, protect cultural and natural heritage, and ensure the long-term resilience of destinations,” added Christopher Imbsen, Vice President Policy at WTTC.“By applying WTTC's framework, Expedia is celebrating destinations that work collaboratively to empower residents, strengthen stewardship, and deliver richer, more meaningful travel experiences.”

2026's Destinations of the Year - Beyond the Crowds* Destination % Search Increase Destination % Search Increase Big Sky , Montana, U.S. ✔️ +92% Fort Walton Beach , Florida, U.S. +45% Okinawa , Japan ✔️ +71% Ucluelet , Canada ✔️ +44% Sardinia , Italy +63% Cotswolds , U.K. ✔️ +39% Phu Quoc , Vietnam +53% San Miguel de Allende , Mexico +30% Savoie , France ✔️ +51% Hobart , Australia ✔️ +25%

Explore each Destination of the Year here .

2. Fan Voyage: 2026 is a huge year for international sports, but there's a new wave of fanaticism all about immersive, local experiences. Expedia's Fan Voyage trend reveals a surge in uniquely regional sporting experiences, with 86% of UAE travelers saying they're likely to attend one while on a trip.

From sumo wrestling in Japan to Muay Thai in Thailand, UAE travelers - particularly Gen Z and Millennial travelers (80%) - are seeking front-row seats to learn about timeless traditions. Fan Voyage shows it's not just about the game - it's about community, culture, and feeling like a local.

2026's Hottest Fan Voyage Tickets* Sport Location Sport Location Sumo Wrestling Japan Banana Ball U.S. Muay Thai Thailand Capoeira Brazil Curling Canada Lucha Libre Mexico Baseball South Korea Hurling Ireland Australian Rules Football Australia Caber Tossing Scotland, U.K.

Check out how to get seats to Fan Voyage events here .

3. The 2026 Set-Jetting Forecast: Set-Jetting is back - and bigger than ever. First spotlighted by Expedia in 2022 and reintroduced with UAE insights last year, this trend of traveling to destinations inspired by TV shows and movies is now projected to become a potential $8 billion industry in the U.S. alone.* Interest is accelerating: . 81% of UAE travelers say their desire to take a set-jetting trip has increased in the past year. . 59% of the emirate's Gen Z travelers now plan getaways based on what they've seen on screen.

With The White Lotus's next location in France still to be officially confirmed, the 2026 Set-Jetting Forecast reveals the next wave of cinematic escapes - from Greece as the backdrop of this year's most-anticipated film, to the mosaic hills of Tuscany. Set-Jetting is turning binge-worthy moments into bucket-list adventures.

The 2026 Set-Jetting Forecast Location Film/Series Inspiration Yorkshire, U.K. Wuthering Heights and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Tuscany, Italy Jay Kelly (Netflix) Samoa, Polynesia Moana (Live Action) Dalmatian Coast, Croatia People We Meet on Vacation (Netflix) Peloponnese, Greece The Odyssey Los Angeles, U.S. Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Wellington, New Zealand Avatar: Fire & Ash Palawan, Philippines The Last Resort

Read more about Set-Jetting here .

Other Travel Trends coming in 2026:

Today's travelers aren't just seeking“hidden gems” or“must-sees”; they're focused on maximizing meaningful experiences and memories on every trip. In today's fast-paced world, Expedia has observed trends that emphasize the emotional and inspirational value of travel.

Salvaged Stays: Next year, travelers are putting the“rest” in restoration by checking into hotels that combine historical architecture with modern amenities. There has been a surge in demand for upcycled retreats such as former schoolhouses, train stations, and banks that offer guests a comfortable stay filled with unique character and cultural relevance.



Hotel Hop: More than half of UAE travelers (81%) are making every trip count by booking multiple hotels within a single destination. This emerging trend - dubbed Hotel Hop - is driven by travelers' desire to:



Explore different neighborhoods (52%) To experience a budget stay and a luxury hotel (46%)

City breaks, island escapes, and event-driven travel such as concerts and festivals are key motivators. The Hotel Hop trend is especially popular among Gen Z and Millennial travelers, with one in four seeing“bleisure” (business leisure) trips as the perfect opportunity to hop from one stay to the next.

Readaways: Trips in 2026 are getting“lit” - literally. Travelers are seeking getaways focused on reading, relaxation, and quality time with loved ones. As #BookTok continues to dominate social media, interest in literary-themed travels is surging with Pinterest searches for "book club retreat ideas" up 265%.*



Farm Charm: The slow travel movement is gaining ground, with 84% of travelers expressing interest in staying on or near a farm. Travelers are searching for starlit skies over busy city lights in 2026. Farm Charm is about unplugging and reconnecting with nature. Top activities for travelers include:



Hiking trails (73%)



Animal interactions such as collecting eggs, feeding animals, or birdwatching (62%) Gardening or harvesting produce (42%).

Learn more about the travel trends in Unpack '26 . Visit expedia/newsroom for Unpack '26 assets and more news from Expedia.

*Notes to Editor:

Expedia - 2026 Destinations of the Year: Beyond the Crowds

Destinations of the Year list based on increases in flight + accommodation searches on Expedia for travel on January 1-December 31, 2024 vs. January 1-December 31, 2025.

✔️ denotes destinations that meet the Smart Travel Health Check framework, aligned with World Travel + Tourism Council (WTTC) principles. The Smart Travel Health Check helps travelers identify destinations that offer rich cultural and natural experiences without the overcrowding seen in many of the world's most popular cities.

Fan Voyage

Top unique sporting activities based on global consumer survey data.

2026 Set-Jetting Forecast

Set-Jetting projection based on consumer survey data showing 13% of US travelers have booked a trip after seeing a location featuring on-screen. Of these, 25% noted they spent between $1,000 and $2,000 on the trip. If applied to the U.S. adult population (~260m), the potential projected impact on the travel industry is $8.45bn.

Readaways

Pinterest data based on Pinterest 2025 Summer Trend Report .

Third-Party Methodology

Third-party research was conducted by market research partner OnePoll in accordance with the Market Research Society's Code of Conduct. The Study was conducted online among 24,000 adult respondents across 18 countries, who are planning domestic or international travel in the next three years. Gen Z respondents are defined as those aged 18 to 24, while the combined Gen Z and Millennial group includes all respondents aged 18 to 44.

About Expedia

Expedia® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place, ensuring they are getting the most out of every trip they take, and above all else, feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it.

Our personalized experiences, backed by incredible technology enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences that help you get the most out of your journey.

Use our mobile app or visit to plan your journey with us.

