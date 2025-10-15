HONOR Showcases Leadership In Human-Centric AI At GITEX Global 2025

HONOR, the global AI device ecosystem leader, marked a remarkable debut at GITEX Global 2025, captivating visitors with its vision of human-centric AI. Through immersive experiences, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge innovations, the brand reinforced its leadership in driving the region's digital transformation.

“Our participation at GITEX Global 2025 reinforces HONOR's position as a global AI ecosystem leader with a human-centric approach - one that bridges smart devices, AI services, and cross-OS connectivity to enable smarter, more connected living,” said Debo Zhang , General Manager of HONOR GCC.“We are also extending this vision beyond technology with our new AI Smart Living Innovation Hub at Dubai Mall - where innovation meets cultural inspiration.”

AI for Human-Centric Innovation

At the event, HONOR's booth showcased how its AI ecosystem empowers users through intelligent, intuitive technology. Visitors explored the Mobile AI Experience Zone, featuring the latest MagicOS innovations such as Magic Side Bar on the Magic V5, Google Agent for seamless task management, and Magic Portal on the Magic7 Pro for fluid multi-app interactions.

The AI Ecosystem Zone demonstrated cross-OS collaboration, including Magic Ring and Cross-OS Workstation experiences that seamlessly link smartphones, tablets, and PCs for enhanced productivity. The MagicPad AI Writing Tools offered a glimpse into the future of creative and collaborative work.

Driving Education and AI Innovation

HONOR also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zayed University , strengthening academia–industry collaboration in AI innovation, applied research, and youth engagement. This partnership supports the UAE's vision to nurture future AI talent and drive the country's digital transformation.

Thought Leadership and Responsible AI

During TechTalks 24 , Debo Zhang presented a keynote titled“Empowering Users Against AI Deepfakes,” highlighting HONOR's groundbreaking on-device Deepfake Detection - the first of its kind in the smartphone industry. This innovation exemplifies HONOR's leadership in responsible and privacy-focused AI.

Unveiling the Unbreakable HONOR X9d

Visitors also experienced the HONOR X9d , the Unbreakable AI Smartphone, ahead of its GCC pre-orders on October 23. With its 8,300 mAh battery and exceptional resistance to dust, heat, and pressure, the X9d continued HONOR's legacy of durable, intelligent design.

Through its showcase at GITEX Global 2025, HONOR reaffirmed its commitment to human-centric AI innovation and its role as a trusted partner in shaping the region's smart, secure, and connected future.

Permalink