403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hayo Launches Comprehensive eSIM Platform for Mobile Operators to Boost Roaming Revenues and Enhance Digital Experiences
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Cape Town, South Africa, 15 October 2025 – Hayo, a global innovator in digital solutions, has launched an end-to-end eSIM solution to help mobile network operators (MNOs) transition from legacy SIM infrastructure to an eSIM-first model. The comprehensive platform can be white-labelled by MNOs to streamline onboarding, simplify customer experiences, enable the rapid delivery of services, and regain control over roaming revenues.
By offering the platform as a white-label solution, Hayo enables MNOs to launch fully branded eSIM services without the complexity of building their own systems. This approach lets MNOs maintain full ownership of the customer relationship while accelerating time-to-market, reducing operational costs, and ensuring compliance with national digital identity and security requirements. It empowers operators to deliver seamless digital onboarding and connectivity experiences under their own trusted brand, driving higher adoption, loyalty, and new revenue opportunities across consumer, enterprise and IoT segments.
“eSIMs are changing the game not only for travellers, but also in sectors such as IoT where speed, scale and flexibility are key,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “For too long, MNOs have been constrained by the limitations of physical SIM cards. With our eSIM platform, we’re giving them the ability to deliver instant, secure and borderless connectivity, putting them back in control of the customer experience.”
Traditional SIMs cards come with common challenges such as costly physical logistics, slow customer onboarding, fraud exposure and limited scalability. Secure and flexible eSIMs are quickly becoming the solution of choice in a competitive market, with GSMA Intelligence forecasting that between 61% and 88% of smartphone connections will use eSIMs by 2030.
Hayo’s eSIM platform enables MNOs to make the most of the growing opportunities in the travel and IoT sectors, with all the essential building blocks to deliver eSIM services:
eSIM Profile Generation Engine
SM-DP+ Hosting & Delivery
App & Web Distribution Channels
Remote & In-App eSIM Provisioning
Custom APN Services
Global Roaming Agreements
Aggregator CMP Platform
White-Label Capabilities
Analytics & Reporting
“The global shift to eSIM is more than just a technology upgrade. It’s a transformation that is redefining how mobile connectivity is delivered and experienced,” said Boaz Yaya, Director of Operator Relations at Hayo. “By combining over 30 years of telecom expertise with a network of 500+ trusted partners, Hayo is helping MNOs to enter the eSIM market with confidence and expand across Africa, the Middle East and across the globe.”
The Hayo eSIM platform integrates a full suite of capabilities to accelerate time-to-market for mobile operators. It offers an operator-branded app and web store to sell and activate eSIMs, SM-DP+ hosting and SM-DS discovery, plus secure QR/activation codes, audit and revocation. Operators can also leverage Hayo’s Aggregator CMP platform to manage roaming relationships and prioritise preferred partner networks, helping recover revenue lost to third-party data steers.
All communications via Hayo’s eSIM platform use TLS 1.2+ (HTTPS) and adhere to GSMA eSIM specifications SGP.01, SGP.02, SGP.21-24, SGP.28, SGP.31 and SGP.32. QR codes contain secure, one-time activation codes, and KYC/eKYC validation is mandatory before profile generation. The backend maintains complete audit logs for activation, revocation and downloads to ensure full regulatory and GSMA compliance, with stringent security protocols.
By offering the platform as a white-label solution, Hayo enables MNOs to launch fully branded eSIM services without the complexity of building their own systems. This approach lets MNOs maintain full ownership of the customer relationship while accelerating time-to-market, reducing operational costs, and ensuring compliance with national digital identity and security requirements. It empowers operators to deliver seamless digital onboarding and connectivity experiences under their own trusted brand, driving higher adoption, loyalty, and new revenue opportunities across consumer, enterprise and IoT segments.
“eSIMs are changing the game not only for travellers, but also in sectors such as IoT where speed, scale and flexibility are key,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “For too long, MNOs have been constrained by the limitations of physical SIM cards. With our eSIM platform, we’re giving them the ability to deliver instant, secure and borderless connectivity, putting them back in control of the customer experience.”
Traditional SIMs cards come with common challenges such as costly physical logistics, slow customer onboarding, fraud exposure and limited scalability. Secure and flexible eSIMs are quickly becoming the solution of choice in a competitive market, with GSMA Intelligence forecasting that between 61% and 88% of smartphone connections will use eSIMs by 2030.
Hayo’s eSIM platform enables MNOs to make the most of the growing opportunities in the travel and IoT sectors, with all the essential building blocks to deliver eSIM services:
eSIM Profile Generation Engine
SM-DP+ Hosting & Delivery
App & Web Distribution Channels
Remote & In-App eSIM Provisioning
Custom APN Services
Global Roaming Agreements
Aggregator CMP Platform
White-Label Capabilities
Analytics & Reporting
“The global shift to eSIM is more than just a technology upgrade. It’s a transformation that is redefining how mobile connectivity is delivered and experienced,” said Boaz Yaya, Director of Operator Relations at Hayo. “By combining over 30 years of telecom expertise with a network of 500+ trusted partners, Hayo is helping MNOs to enter the eSIM market with confidence and expand across Africa, the Middle East and across the globe.”
The Hayo eSIM platform integrates a full suite of capabilities to accelerate time-to-market for mobile operators. It offers an operator-branded app and web store to sell and activate eSIMs, SM-DP+ hosting and SM-DS discovery, plus secure QR/activation codes, audit and revocation. Operators can also leverage Hayo’s Aggregator CMP platform to manage roaming relationships and prioritise preferred partner networks, helping recover revenue lost to third-party data steers.
All communications via Hayo’s eSIM platform use TLS 1.2+ (HTTPS) and adhere to GSMA eSIM specifications SGP.01, SGP.02, SGP.21-24, SGP.28, SGP.31 and SGP.32. QR codes contain secure, one-time activation codes, and KYC/eKYC validation is mandatory before profile generation. The backend maintains complete audit logs for activation, revocation and downloads to ensure full regulatory and GSMA compliance, with stringent security protocols.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment