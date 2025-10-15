403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fed Chair Powell Signals Nearing End to Bond Reduction Program
(MENAFN) US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested on Tuesday that the central bank is approaching the point where it will halt the shrinking of its bond portfolio.
However, he refrained from offering a long-term prediction on the future trajectory of interest rates.
Powell delivered an in-depth address concerning the Fed’s approach to "quantitative tightening," the process of decreasing the more than $6 trillion worth of securities held on its balance sheet.
This speech was given during the National Association for Business Economics conference held in Philadelphia.
Although he did not specify a precise timeline for concluding this program, Powell indicated that there are indicators showing the Fed is nearing its goal of maintaining "ample" reserves available for banking institutions.
“Our long-stated plan is to stop balance sheet runoff when reserves are somewhat above the level we judge consistent with ample reserve conditions,” Powell explained. “We may approach that point in coming months, and we are closely monitoring a wide range of indicators to inform this decision.”
The Federal Reserve aims for "abundant" reserves during periods of financial stress to ensure banks have access to liquidity and the economy remains stable.
To prevent excessive capital from circulating unnecessarily, the Fed targets "ample" reserves as the situation evolves, according to a news agency.
The central bank’s significant acquisitions of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities during the COVID-19 pandemic caused its balance sheet to expand to nearly $9 trillion.
However, he refrained from offering a long-term prediction on the future trajectory of interest rates.
Powell delivered an in-depth address concerning the Fed’s approach to "quantitative tightening," the process of decreasing the more than $6 trillion worth of securities held on its balance sheet.
This speech was given during the National Association for Business Economics conference held in Philadelphia.
Although he did not specify a precise timeline for concluding this program, Powell indicated that there are indicators showing the Fed is nearing its goal of maintaining "ample" reserves available for banking institutions.
“Our long-stated plan is to stop balance sheet runoff when reserves are somewhat above the level we judge consistent with ample reserve conditions,” Powell explained. “We may approach that point in coming months, and we are closely monitoring a wide range of indicators to inform this decision.”
The Federal Reserve aims for "abundant" reserves during periods of financial stress to ensure banks have access to liquidity and the economy remains stable.
To prevent excessive capital from circulating unnecessarily, the Fed targets "ample" reserves as the situation evolves, according to a news agency.
The central bank’s significant acquisitions of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities during the COVID-19 pandemic caused its balance sheet to expand to nearly $9 trillion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment