Rasoun Tourist Trail Showcases Ajloun's Blend Of History, Nature, And Heritage

Ajloun, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The Rasoun Tourist Trail has emerged as one of Ajloun Governorate's premier eco-tourism destinations, offering visitors a unique combination of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and historical significance that has made it a leading attraction for eco-tourism and adventure enthusiasts across Jordan.Established in 2007 by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in cooperation with the European Union and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the trail is considered a model for sustainable tourism in the Kingdom.According to Imran Al-Sharaa, Head of the Rasoun Museum Association, the trail extends for approximately 37 kilometers, starting from the Ishtafina Triangle, passing through Rasoun, Arjan, Wadi Al-Rayyan, and Tell Mar Elias, and ending at Ajloun Castle. He said the route allows visitors to experience the region's geographical diversity, rich ecosystems, and historic sites, including forests, valleys, natural springs, and ancient ruins.Ibtihal Al-Samadi, Deputy Head of the Nasmah Shawq Tourism Association, noted that the trail has become a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists. She added that the presence of eight rural guesthouses along the route has revitalized tourism activity and created employment opportunities for local residents in hospitality, guiding, and marketing.Member of the "Environment Unites Us" initiative, Amr Al-Qudah, highlighted the trail's role as an ideal platform to promote environmental awareness and responsible eco-tourism practices. He called for stronger support for youth-led initiatives that aim to protect natural resources and advance rural development in areas surrounding the trail.Similarly, Yaqeen Al-Twalbeh from the "Our Tourism, Our Wealth" initiative, said the Rasoun Trail represents a unique intersection of cultural identity and natural charm, underscoring the importance of involving young people in developing tourism projects that reinforce national pride and stimulate the local economy.Located at elevations ranging from 700 to 1,100 meters above sea level, the Rasoun Tourist Trail passes through sites rich in biodiversity, natural landscapes, and historical landmarks, making it one of the most distinctive routes that encapsulate the story of Ajloun's land, heritage, and people.