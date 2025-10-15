Nine Militants Killed In Orakzai Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Security forces conducted a targeted operation against Khawarij in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing nine militants.

According to security sources, the operation was carried out on a tip-off in the Ghaljo area, where intense exchange of fire took place between the forces and the militants. As a result, nine Khawarij were killed, while a search operation in the area is still underway.

Officials said the action was based on credible intelligence aimed at dismantling the network of militants operating in the region.

It is worth mentioning that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had earlier stated that during the night between October 7 and 8, a major intelligence-based operation was conducted in Orakzai, during which 19 India-backed terrorists belonging to the proxy group Fitna al-Khawarij were eliminated.

During that operation, nine soldiers, including Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Arif and Major Tayyab Rahat, embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly. Security forces later launched a swift counter-attack, killing all 30 India-backed Khawarij involved in the assault.

Security officials reiterated that operations against Khawarij would continue until the complete eradication of terrorism from the area.