Acting KUNA Chief: Kuwait's Selection As Arab Culture Hub Affirms Leadership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The Acting Director-General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Mohammad Al-Menai affirmed on Wednesday that Kuwait's selection as the Arab Capital of Culture and Media for 2025 reflects the country's pioneering journey.
Speaking ahead of the panel discussion organized by the agency under the title "KUNA Dialogue," part of the broader celebrations of Kuwait's designation as Capital of Arab Culture and Media 2025, Al-Menai emphasized the importance of Kuwait's leadership in advancing the media and cultural sectors.
He noted that Kuwait leadership's commitment to developing the media and cultural system reflects Kuwait's dedication to building a progressive society and achieving comprehensive development, while also enhancing the country's regional and international standing.
Al-Menai highlighted the significance of this seminar, calling it a valuable opportunity to reflect on the evolution of national media, from past to present, and to exchange deep insights on the future of the media sector amidst rapid global transformations.
He further stressed that KUNA, as a national news agency, believes strongly in the strategic integration of media roles, viewing its mission as extending beyond traditional news reporting to actively supporting the broader national media message and upholding the principles of professional responsibility.
Al-Menai expressed his sincere gratitude to the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and the Ministry of Information for their efforts in facilitating the event. He also thanked all participants and attendees for their presence and contributions to its success. (end)
