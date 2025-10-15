403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amb. To Japan Hails Pavilion's Success At Osaka Expo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Miyoko Ishigami
TOKYO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan on Wednesday praised Kuwait's outstanding participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, describing the Pavilion as one of the most visited and well-received among international exhibits.
Kuwait was among the prominent participants at the six-month-long Expo, which concluded this week in Osaka under the theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," the Kuwait Pavilion, titled "Visionary Lighthouse," attracted large crowds.
"Kuwait's participation at Expo Osaka was truly remarkable. The pavilion stood out as one of the best and most popular, which was reflected by the long queues of visitors and the outstanding feedback," Al-Zamanan said in a statement to KUNA.
"Upon entering Kuwait's pavilion, visitors were greeted with an extraordinary experience filled with interactive elements that showcased Kuwait's rich history, natural environment, cultural heritage, trade routes, and humanitarian legacy," the diplomat said.
The journey, he noted, "seamlessly connected the nation's past and present with its future ambitions toward sustainability, all presented in an engaging and enjoyable way."
According to the ambassador, the pavilion left visitors with "a lasting impression and a deeper understanding of Kuwait and the region," adding that the Kuwaiti restaurant inside the venue enriched the visit by offering "an authentic taste of the country's diverse culinary identity." (end)
mk
TOKYO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan on Wednesday praised Kuwait's outstanding participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, describing the Pavilion as one of the most visited and well-received among international exhibits.
Kuwait was among the prominent participants at the six-month-long Expo, which concluded this week in Osaka under the theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," the Kuwait Pavilion, titled "Visionary Lighthouse," attracted large crowds.
"Kuwait's participation at Expo Osaka was truly remarkable. The pavilion stood out as one of the best and most popular, which was reflected by the long queues of visitors and the outstanding feedback," Al-Zamanan said in a statement to KUNA.
"Upon entering Kuwait's pavilion, visitors were greeted with an extraordinary experience filled with interactive elements that showcased Kuwait's rich history, natural environment, cultural heritage, trade routes, and humanitarian legacy," the diplomat said.
The journey, he noted, "seamlessly connected the nation's past and present with its future ambitions toward sustainability, all presented in an engaging and enjoyable way."
According to the ambassador, the pavilion left visitors with "a lasting impression and a deeper understanding of Kuwait and the region," adding that the Kuwaiti restaurant inside the venue enriched the visit by offering "an authentic taste of the country's diverse culinary identity." (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment