Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amb. To Japan Hails Pavilion's Success At Osaka Expo


2025-10-15 05:06:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Miyoko Ishigami
TOKYO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan on Wednesday praised Kuwait's outstanding participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, describing the Pavilion as one of the most visited and well-received among international exhibits.
Kuwait was among the prominent participants at the six-month-long Expo, which concluded this week in Osaka under the theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," the Kuwait Pavilion, titled "Visionary Lighthouse," attracted large crowds.
"Kuwait's participation at Expo Osaka was truly remarkable. The pavilion stood out as one of the best and most popular, which was reflected by the long queues of visitors and the outstanding feedback," Al-Zamanan said in a statement to KUNA.
"Upon entering Kuwait's pavilion, visitors were greeted with an extraordinary experience filled with interactive elements that showcased Kuwait's rich history, natural environment, cultural heritage, trade routes, and humanitarian legacy," the diplomat said.
The journey, he noted, "seamlessly connected the nation's past and present with its future ambitions toward sustainability, all presented in an engaging and enjoyable way."
According to the ambassador, the pavilion left visitors with "a lasting impression and a deeper understanding of Kuwait and the region," adding that the Kuwaiti restaurant inside the venue enriched the visit by offering "an authentic taste of the country's diverse culinary identity." (end)
mk


MENAFN15102025000071011013ID1110198686

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search