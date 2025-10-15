Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit By Unknown Vehicle In Srinagar

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A pedestrian was injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar.

Police said the injured has been identified as Sushil Pal, son of Reshi Pal, a resident of Uttarakhand. He was immediately shifted to JVC Hospital, where doctors have declared his condition as stable, reported news agency KNT.

Following the incident, police have registered a case under FIR No. 84/2025 U/S 125-A, 281 at Police Station Sadar.“Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and identify the driver involved in the accident,” the police said.

The police said that traffic police teams have also been alerted to review CCTV footage from the area to assist in the investigation.

Woman Critically Injured After Falling from Moving Vehicle in Ganderbal

A non-local woman was critically injured after she reportedly fell from a moving vehicle in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday.