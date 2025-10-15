Nissan Recalls Nearly 2 Lakh Vehicles In The US Over Safety Issues What Happened? Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nissan is set to recall nearly two lakh vehicles in the United States over manufacturing concern, the country's traffic safety agency said on Wednesday.

The carmaker is going to recall 173,301 Nissan vehicles due to a potential problem with blown fuel pump usage, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The issue can result into engine stalling, which is why the company is recalling the vehicles.

Stellantis to recall 3 lakh vehicles

In a separate notification, the NHTSA said that Stellantis is recalling 298,439 Dodge Dart vehicles in the US.

This is set to be done due to a shifter cable defect that could disable the park function and allow the vehicle to rollaway.

The NHTSA has been recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles from the United States over various issues, including Hyundai and BMW.

Hyundai Motor is recalling over 135,000 of its vehicles that could pose a fire risk due to a manufacturing defect.

The carmaker's Santa Fe SUVs have received the recall notice, citing an improperly installed starter motor increasing the risk of an electrical short during a crash.

The recall affects 2024 and 2025 model year Santa Fe vehicles that have a 2.5 litre turbocharged engines, manufactured between December 28, 2023, and July 7, 2025.

During their assembly at Hyundai's Alabama manufacturing plant, the protective cover of the starter motor may not have been fully installed, leading to the fire risk.

BMW is recalling over 145,000 vehicles in the United States as an overheated starter could increase the risk of a fire, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said earlier this month.

The issue affects vehicles across 2020 340I, X7, and X5 models, the auto safety regulator said.

BMW dealers will replace the engine starter, free of charge, NHTSA said in the notice.

Toyota is recalling nearly 400,000 vehicles because the rearview camera may not display when backing up, increasing the risk of a crash, federal traffic safety regulators said earlier last week.

Included in the recall are 2022-2025 Toyota Tundras and Tundra hybrids and 2023-2025 Sequoia hybrids. The number of automobiles in the recall total 393,838, with the non-hybrid Tundra making up more than half of them.