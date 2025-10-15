Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eritrea: Meeting To Empower Youth Workers In Assab


A meeting aimed at strengthening the organizational capacity and contribution of youth workers in the set-out development programs was conducted in the port city of Assab.

At the meeting, in which youth workers from various Government institutions took part, Mr. Osman Abdulkadir, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Southern Red Sea Region, gave a briefing focusing on enhancing productivity.

Noting the significant role of youth workers in the implementation of programs at their respective workplaces, Mr. Osman called on the participants to apply their knowledge and energy toward the execution of development programs.

Mr. Osman also highlighted the importance of organizing forums through which youth workers can share experiences with one another and expressed readiness to play due part in the effort.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

