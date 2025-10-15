Automotive Glass Replacement Market Size Worth $57.92 Billion By 2029 -Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Automotive Glass Replacement Market Be By 2025?The size of the automotive glass replacement market has been expanding significantly in the preceding years. The market, worth $37.08 billion in 2024, is set to rise to $40.55 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historic period include trends in vehicle ownership and old vehicle fleets, incidents and crashes, climate and environmental factors, insurance provisions and claims, and compliance with safety standards and rules.

The size of the automotive glass replacement market is predicted to experience considerable growth over the next several years, expanding to a worth of $57.92 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.3%. The ascending trend forecasted within this period would be due to the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), improvements in glass material technology, urban development, higher traffic density, a concentration on vehicle aesthetics and modification, along with increased safety and security awareness. Key trends expected to unfold during the forecast period include an emphasis on improved safety standards, innovations in glass coating technology, the incorporation of advanced materials, the digital transformation of customer service and appointment setting, and the growth of electric and self-driving vehicles.

Download a free sample of the automotive glass replacement market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Automotive Glass Replacement Market ?

The surge in the manufacturing of automobiles is predicted to drive the enlargement of the automotive glass replacement market in the future. Automotive manufacturing involves the extensive fabrication of identical models followed by their distribution for sales to consumers. With an escalation in vehicle production, there's bound to be a corresponding rise in the creation and replacement of automotive glass, owing to factors like wear and tear, safety mandates, and more. For example, the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), a France-origin international organization of car manufacturers, reported significant expansion in the global car industry in 2023, with overall vehicle production hitting 93546599 units, a substantial rise from the 85016728 units manufactured in 2022. Hence, the growth of the automotive glass replacement market is being fueled by increased automobile manufacturing.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Glass Replacement Market?

Major players in the Automotive Glass Replacement Global Market Report 2025 include:

. AGC Inc.

. Corning Incorporated

. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

. Xinyi Glass Holdings Co. Ltd.

. Central Glass Co. Ltd.

. Guardian Industries LLC

. Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.

. Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automotive Glass Replacement Sector?

Prominent technology advancements are becoming an increasingly popular trend within the automotive glass replacement industry. Major players in this market are concentrating their efforts on devising innovative solutions to bolster their market presence. For instance, in August 2023, a partnership was struck between Automotive Glass Experts, a US company specializing in manufacturing and installing top-tier automotive glass products and services, and Inspektlabs Inc., another US company recognized for its cutting-edge AI-based inspection technologies for improved vehicular and property assessments. The aim of this partnership is to create an advanced AI-based platform on its website for assessing automotive glass damages, yielding 98% accuracy. This platform enables users to schedule services and get detailed reports online. This ground-breaking solution not only increases user convenience and decision making but also advocates for a sustainable environment by minimizing unnecessary travel and CO2 emissions. One of the developed products is an ultra-thin gorilla glass having a 52 percent thicker outer ply, making the windscreen both lightweight and robust. Moreover, it provides excellent resistance to chips, cracks, and fractures caused by stones.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automotive Glass Replacement Market Share ?

The automotive glass replacementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Tempered, Laminated

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Heavy Commercial

3) By Application: Windscreen, Backlite, Sidelite, Sunroof, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket Replacement (ARG)

Subsegments:

1) By Tempered: Side Windows, Rear Windows, Sunroofs

2) By Laminated: Windshields, Front Side Windows, Rear Windshields

View the full automotive glass replacement market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Automotive Glass Replacement Market?

In 2024, the Automotive Glass Replacement Global Market Report highlighted Asia-Pacific as the dominant region. This region is also slated to experience the most accelerated growth during the forecast period. Other regions included in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Glass Replacement Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Glazing Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-glazing-global-market-report

Automotive Glow Plug Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-glow-plug-global-market-report

Automotive Grade Smart Cockpit System On Chip Soc Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-grade-smart-cockpit-system-on-chip-soc-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "