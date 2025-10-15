403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Printful Launches Dtflex: Raising The Bar For Premium Direct-To-Film Printing
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Printful, the world's largest print-on-demand company, has announced the launch of DTFlex , its exclusive premium direct-to-film (DTF) printing technique. Perfected over years of testing and refinement, DTFlex sets a new gold standard in print-on-demand, delivering sharper details, richer colours, ultra-clean edges, and a flawless, glue-free finish - even on small, made-to-order runs.
“DTFlex is more than just a printing method - it's the culmination of years of innovation,” said Chris Ozols, Director of Operations Development & Innovation at Printful.“We've engineered a technique that helps brands deliver products that look and feel like premium retail items, while still benefiting from the flexibility of on-demand production.”
What makes DTFlex unique?
DTFlex has been designed from the ground up for on-demand consistency and quality, giving merchants the ability to elevate their product lines without investing in equipment or holding inventory.
It offers:
- Superior print quality: crisp details, truer colours, flawless edges
- Durability: vibrant prints that withstand repeated washing and wear
- Decoration flexibility: excellent performance across a wide range of fabrics and products, including synthetics
DTFlex is engineered for a clean, seamless finish with ultra-sharp details and a premium, retail-ready look.
Ideal Use Cases
DTFlex is designed for products where print quality is critical, making it a perfect fit for:
- Streetwear and lifestyle brands that demand bold, retail-ready finishes.
- Fan merchandise where high detail and vibrant colours matter most.
- Sportswear, outerwear, bags, and hats where durability and versatility are essential.
- Detailed, high-color artwork that needs sharp, vibrant reproduction
- Challenging fabrics like polyester, sportswear, and outerwear
Its ability to excel on synthetic fabrics such as polyester makes DTFlex printing a reliable solution for merchants looking to expand their product range. By raising the quality standard, DTFlex helps merchants strengthen their brand value and encourage repeat purchases.
A Complement to Other Print Methods
Printful emphasises that each print method has unique strengths. DTFlex complements existing options like DTG and embroidery, giving merchants more tools to bring their vision to life.
- DTG (direct-to-garment) shines with photographic images and a soft, breathable finish on cotton.
- Embroidery offers a tactile, textured look for branding and logos.
- DTFlex (direct-to-film) delivers premium sharpness, vibrancy, and durability across a wider range of fabrics.
Together, these techniques give merchants the flexibility to choose the decoration method that best matches their brand and product goals.
No Added Cost, Expanding Availability
All of Printful's direct-to-film products are now produced using DTFlex at no additional cost. As Printful expands the technique across its product catalogue, merchants can expect more opportunities to take advantage of this premium standard.
About Printful
Printful is the world's largest print-on-demand and fulfilment company, empowering creators, entrepreneurs, and global brands to bring their ideas to life. With fulfilment centers worldwide and over a decade of expertise, Printful offers premium printing, warehousing, and shipping solutions designed to help businesses scale without compromise.
“DTFlex is more than just a printing method - it's the culmination of years of innovation,” said Chris Ozols, Director of Operations Development & Innovation at Printful.“We've engineered a technique that helps brands deliver products that look and feel like premium retail items, while still benefiting from the flexibility of on-demand production.”
What makes DTFlex unique?
DTFlex has been designed from the ground up for on-demand consistency and quality, giving merchants the ability to elevate their product lines without investing in equipment or holding inventory.
It offers:
- Superior print quality: crisp details, truer colours, flawless edges
- Durability: vibrant prints that withstand repeated washing and wear
- Decoration flexibility: excellent performance across a wide range of fabrics and products, including synthetics
DTFlex is engineered for a clean, seamless finish with ultra-sharp details and a premium, retail-ready look.
Ideal Use Cases
DTFlex is designed for products where print quality is critical, making it a perfect fit for:
- Streetwear and lifestyle brands that demand bold, retail-ready finishes.
- Fan merchandise where high detail and vibrant colours matter most.
- Sportswear, outerwear, bags, and hats where durability and versatility are essential.
- Detailed, high-color artwork that needs sharp, vibrant reproduction
- Challenging fabrics like polyester, sportswear, and outerwear
Its ability to excel on synthetic fabrics such as polyester makes DTFlex printing a reliable solution for merchants looking to expand their product range. By raising the quality standard, DTFlex helps merchants strengthen their brand value and encourage repeat purchases.
A Complement to Other Print Methods
Printful emphasises that each print method has unique strengths. DTFlex complements existing options like DTG and embroidery, giving merchants more tools to bring their vision to life.
- DTG (direct-to-garment) shines with photographic images and a soft, breathable finish on cotton.
- Embroidery offers a tactile, textured look for branding and logos.
- DTFlex (direct-to-film) delivers premium sharpness, vibrancy, and durability across a wider range of fabrics.
Together, these techniques give merchants the flexibility to choose the decoration method that best matches their brand and product goals.
No Added Cost, Expanding Availability
All of Printful's direct-to-film products are now produced using DTFlex at no additional cost. As Printful expands the technique across its product catalogue, merchants can expect more opportunities to take advantage of this premium standard.
About Printful
Printful is the world's largest print-on-demand and fulfilment company, empowering creators, entrepreneurs, and global brands to bring their ideas to life. With fulfilment centers worldwide and over a decade of expertise, Printful offers premium printing, warehousing, and shipping solutions designed to help businesses scale without compromise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment