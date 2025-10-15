Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a notable increase in the market size of motor vehicle and parts dealers . The market, which is projected to surge from $5077.44 billion in 2024 to $5439.82 billion in 2025, is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth in the historic period can be accredited to a combination of factors such as the state of the economy, advances in technology, interest rates, consumer preferences, as well as environmental directives.

The market size of motor vehicle and parts dealers is predicted to experience a significant surge in the upcoming years. It is projected to expand to $7175.83 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The expected growth within this forecast period could be due to factors such as the emergence of electric vehicles (evs), the stance on digital sales and service, introduction of autonomous vehicles, the drive towards sustainability and green initiatives, the concept of shared mobility, and innovations within automotive retail. The major influential trends for this forecast period seem to be online sales and digital showrooms, autonomous vehicles with connectivity features, the rise of sustainability and green initiatives, and a heightened focus on safety features.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Landscape?

Motor vehicle and parts sellers are implementing a strong, unified approach for data analytics management. The use of technology for improving supply chain productivity, simplifying processes to attract customers, and fostering loyalty is on the rise. Data has evolved into a crucial component for majority of retail operations. The accelerated growth of retail data, along with the rise of technologies to examine such data, is likely to simplify the process for motor vehicle and parts sellers to discern and cater to their customers' requirements. This is anticipated to propel the market in the future.

Who Are The Top Players In The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market?

Major players in the motor vehicle and parts dealers market include:

. Penske Automotive Group Inc.

. AutoNation Inc.

. CarMax Inc.

. AutoZone Inc.

. Lithia Motors Inc.

. O'Reilly Automotive Inc

. Group 1 Automotive Inc.

. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited

. Advance Auto Parts Inc.

. Sonic Automotive Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Industry?

More and more automobile sellers are going beyond the norm to offer distinctive features and experiences to cater to clientele. The trend of experiential retail, where consumers are given the opportunity to purchase an experience rather than just a product or service, is on the rise. This trend is greatly influenced by millennials who value experiences more than possessions. Such outlets frequently weave technology like augmented reality with traditional elements and mobile applications for interactive activities. For example, Audi, the automotive manufacturer, has incorporated a virtual reality (VR) experience in their showrooms to lure potential buyers. They created the VR experience to showcase their cars to potential buyers in a way that's more engaging and personalized, while also tackling the challenge of limited space in smaller showrooms that can't accommodate more than five cars.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market

The motor vehicle and parts dealersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Auto Parts And Accessories, Automobile Dealers, Other Motor Vehicle Dealers

2) By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

3) By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store

Subsegments:

1) By Auto Parts And Accessories: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Parts, Aftermarket Parts, Tires And Wheels, Batteries And Electrical Components, Other Auto Parts And Accessories

2) By Automobile Dealers: New Car Dealers, Used Car Dealers, Electric Vehicle Dealers, Luxury Vehicle Dealers, Fleet Vehicle Dealers

3) By Other Motor Vehicle Dealers: Motorcycle Dealers, Boat Dealers, Recreational Vehicle (RV) Dealers, Heavy Truck Dealers

Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region, with North America following as the second largest. The report includes detailed insights about other regions as well, which are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each with its expected growth trajectory.

