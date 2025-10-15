403
Türkiye’s Stock Exchange Opens Wednesday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened Wednesday at 10,357.17 points, marking a 0.4% rise—or 40.78 points—compared to the previous session’s close.
The index had suffered a notable setback on Tuesday, falling 2.27% to end at 10,316.40 points, with investors exchanging shares worth 117.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.8 billion) during the trading day.
By 10:05 a.m. local time (07:05 GMT), the Turkish lira held steady against major currencies, trading at 41.8320 against the US dollar, 48.6975 versus the euro, and 55.5785 relative to the British pound.
Commodity prices showed little movement, with gold priced at $4,199.55 per ounce and Brent crude oil holding near $62 per barrel, reflecting cautious market sentiment amid ongoing global uncertainties.
