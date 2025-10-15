Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye’s Stock Exchange Opens Wednesday Higher

Türkiye’s Stock Exchange Opens Wednesday Higher


2025-10-15 04:22:37
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened Wednesday at 10,357.17 points, marking a 0.4% rise—or 40.78 points—compared to the previous session’s close.

The index had suffered a notable setback on Tuesday, falling 2.27% to end at 10,316.40 points, with investors exchanging shares worth 117.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.8 billion) during the trading day.

By 10:05 a.m. local time (07:05 GMT), the Turkish lira held steady against major currencies, trading at 41.8320 against the US dollar, 48.6975 versus the euro, and 55.5785 relative to the British pound.

Commodity prices showed little movement, with gold priced at $4,199.55 per ounce and Brent crude oil holding near $62 per barrel, reflecting cautious market sentiment amid ongoing global uncertainties.

MENAFN15102025000045017169ID1110198426

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search